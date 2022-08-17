Shefali Shah Tests COVID Positive, Actor Currently Under 'home Quarantine'

Actor Shefali Shah on Wednesday said she has tested positive for COVID-19 and has isolated herself. Shah recently won the best actress trophy at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) Awards 2022 for the Prime Video movie "Jalsa", said she will be under home quarantine.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19. Have immediately isolated me and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under my doctor's advice," she wrote on Instagram.

The 49-year-old actor also requested everyone who came in her contact to get tested immediately. Shah will be seen in the second season of the Netflix series "Delhi Crime", scheduled to arrive on August 26.

Image: Instagram/@shefalishahofficial