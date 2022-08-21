Shefali Shah Tests Negative For COVID; Says 'I'm Absolutely Fine & Can Resume Work'

Darlings star Shefali Shah informed fans that she has tested negative for COVID-19, adding that she's 'absolutely fine' and can resume work. Shah, who has been garnering praises for her stint in the recently released Alia Bhatt starrer, further thanked the medical staff and fans for their constant prayers, love and more. Lastly, she urged fans to take safety measures in order to avoid falling prey to COVID-19.

Shefali Shah tests negative for COVID-19

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, August 21, the actor mentioned, "YASSSSSS!!! I HAVE TESTED NEGATIVE. I'm absolutely fine, and can resume work now. Thanks to the doctors and Thank you so so much everyone for your blessings, prayers, concern and love. Please stay safe and take care of yourselves."

Reacting to her post, fans expressed happiness by dropping comments like, "congratulations mam," "very good," and "This is great news for the day I'm so happy...sending lots of love," among other things.

Earlier this month, Shefali posted a message on social media, revealing she has tested positive for COVID-19. "I have tested positive for COVID-19. Have immediately isolated me and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under my doctor's advice," she wrote on Instagram.

Shefali recently bagged the Best Actress award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022 for Jalsa. The crime thriller revolved around a celebrated journalist, her cook and their conflict. Talking about the film's major victory at the ceremony, Shefali mentioned, “What a win!!!! Team Jalsa wins the equality in films award and best actress for me. Thank you @iffmelbourne and all of you for all the love you’ll have showered on #Jalsa. It truly is a celebration of our passion and hard work and all your love (sic)."

On the work front, Shefali was recently seen in director Jasmeet K. Reen's Darlings alongside Alia and Vijay Varma. She is now gearing up for the release of Delhi Crime 2, which will premiere on August 26 on Netflix. She also has Doctor G alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh in the pipeline.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @SHEFALISHAHOFFICIAL)