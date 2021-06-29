Shefali Shah: Wanted To Seek Validation As A Director With Maiden Film 'Someday'

Delhi Crime actor Shefali Shah's maiden directorial project, Someday, sprang into the spotlight after being screened at major film festivals across the world. Shot shortly after the first COVID-19 induced lockdown was lifted, Shefali’s short film will now be featuring in the 18th Indian Film Festival Stuttgart in Germany, which will be held virtually from July 21 to 25. Now the first-time director has revealed that it was her desire to evaluate her directorial skill that took the film to these festivals.

Shot at her residence with a six-member crew, the short film was really a skilful one. Speaking to Mid-Day, Shefali Shah has admitted that the decision to make the rounds of the film festivals were led by her desire to evaluate her skill. She reveals that she always wanted to direct, but was not sure about shouldering the responsibility. She went on to say that she is not expecting to win at these festivals but wanted to see how her work stood against cinema that comes from around the globe.

The Dil Dhadakne Do actor went on to say that the cinema that features these festivals are outstanding. The first-time director merely wanted to check where her work stands as she seeks validation. She also said that she wanted to see if she should be directing anymore or not based on the film’s reception at these festivals. Shefali, who won the Best Drama Series award at the International Emmy Awards last year with Delhi Crime, saw her work Someday get selected for the 51st Annual USA Film Festival’s International Short Film & Video Competition also.

A bit about Someday

A short film, directed by Shefali, Someday revolves around a frontline worker Vidhi, essayed by the director herself. The story is about how she returns home after a 15-day duty and practices a seven-day quarantine. How Vidhi and her mother, who is suffering from Alzheimer’s, share memories from the past and plan for the future, carries the plot. The short film will now feature in the Oscar-accredited film festival.

Shefali Shah's movies

Popular Shefali Shah's movies include Dil Dhadakne Do, Gandhi My Father, The Last Lear, and Brothers. She was last seen in the Netflix anthology Ajeeb Daastaans. She was also seen playing the lead in the web series Delhi Crime, which became the first Indian web series ever to win the EMMY for best drama series. She will next be seen in Darlings alongside Alia Bhatt. A web series called Human and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer film Doctor G, are some other projects she is working on.

IMAGE: SHEFALI SHAH’S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.