Shefali Shah Wins Best Actor Award For 'Jalsa' At Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne 2022

Actor Shefali Shah who is known for his versatility in films and impeccable craft was recently recognised for her role in the web series Jalsa. The actor, who starred alongside Vidya Balan in the series, won the award for Best Actor (Female) at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022.

The crime thriller Jalsa, tells the story of a celebrated journalist, her cook and their conflict. The series, directed by Suresh Triveni, is a slow-burn, intense drama that unfolds as a psychological thriller. It quietly observes human behaviour when pushed over the edge. The show premiered on Amazon Prime Video on 18 March 2022.

An elated Shefali took to Instagram and shared a video from the award ceremony while thanking her entire team and fans for their unconditional love showered on her character. In the video, from the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022 that announced her name as the Best Actor (Female) for Jalsa, she was seen going up on the stage to receive the award in a beautiful saree and giving a humble thankyou speech while receiving the honour.

Captioning her post on social media, she wrote, "OMGGGGG OMGGGGG OMGGGGG this is truly a #JALSA and I owe it to @abundantiaent #SureshTriveni @primevideoin @iffmelbourne @balanvidya @tseries.official @tseriesfilms @ivikramix @shikhaarif.sharma #BhushanKumar @caprichai21 @mondsouza2812 #Tulsea @pallavisymons @sandhyabellarae @imraj_gupta @surya.kasibhatla @shafin_patel_official @kashish_rizwan (sic)"

In another post, the actor who looked extremely beautiful in a golden and black saree shared a picture with the award along with a heartfelt post and wrote how the series was a ‘celebration of their passion and hard work.’ “What a win!!!! Team Jalsa wins the equality in films award and best actress for me. Thank you @iffmelbourne and all of you for all the love you’ll have showered on #Jalsa. It truly is a celebration of our passion and hard work and all your love (sic),” she wrote alongside the pictures from the festival.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah is a prolific performer and has been gathering a lot of love from the audience and the critics for her performance in the recently released movie, Darlings. Moreover, the audience is eagerly waiting to see her coming back with the second season of Delhi Crime which is all set to release on 26 August. Apart from Delhi Crime 2, she will also be seen in Doctor G.

