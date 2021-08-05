Shefali Shah Wraps Up 'Darlings' Shooting; Says ‘nothing Prepares Me For Goodbyes'

Versatile actor Shefali Shah who was shooting for the film Darlings along with Alia Bhatt and Vijay Verma has wrapped up the schedule. She shared pictures from her wrap-up on Instagram while sharing her experience of shooting with such an amazing team and star cast. She expressed her sadness at bidding goodbye to her co-stars and the crew of the movie by saying, “Nothing prepares me for the good-byes”. The cast of the movie marked the wrap-up by cutting and sharing two cakes. Darlings is said to be a comedy-drama film.

Shefali Shah wraps up Darlings shooting schedule

In one of the pictures, she can be seen kissing her co-star Alia on her cheek, while the other pictures show the two with director Jasmeet K Reen and co-star Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew. There is even a big photo of the cast and crew posing for the photographer. Darlings is the first production venture by Alia Bhatt through her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions. Shefali captioned the post and wrote, “Another wrap. Nothing prepares me for the goodbyes. #ShootWrap”.

Earlier, in July, Alia had marked the beginning of the film’s shooting by sharing a photo of herself. She had said that while this is her first film as a producer, she will always be an actor 'first & forever (in this case a very nervous actor)'. “I don’t know what it is. A night before I start a new film I get this nervous tingling energy all over my body. I dream all night about messing up my lines, become jumpy and reach the sets 15 mins before time, fearing I’ll be late!”, she wrote. The release date of the film is yet not announced by the makers.

Meanwhile, apart from Darlings, Shefali, who recently came up with a short film Happy Birthday Mummy Ji, will also be seen sharing screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana in Doctor G where she will be seen playing the role of a doctor. Shefali had also wrapped up the shooting schedule of the web series Human. She had posted some BTS pictures featuring the cast and crew and had captioned it as, “Letting go of a part, a story life and all the people involved is never easy. And this is yet another very difficult wrap. The parts I play and the project becomes my baby and the entire team a family. Sharing the same passion, dedication, obsession, and love for one singular vision. And with each passing day, this family only got stronger (sic).".

IMAGE: SHEFALISHAHOFFICIAL/Instagram

