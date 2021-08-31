Shefali Shah Wraps Up Shoot For 'Doctor G', Thanks Director Anubhuti For The Journey

Shefali Shah is all set to star in the upcoming film Doctor G, alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet. The actor has been shooting in Allahabad for the second schedule of the film. She recently wrapped up her part of the shoot and celebrated with the entire crew of the film. The actor also shared her experience of working in the film via Instagram.

Shefali Shah wraps her shoot for Doctor G

Bollywood actor Shefali Shah recently wrapped up her shoot for the upcoming film Doctor G. The actor shared some glimpses of the cake cutting ceremony post wrapping up her shoot, via Instagram. In the photo, Shefali Shah was seen wearing a white printed saree, probably from her shoot. She had a doctor themed cake sitting on a table before her. The photos also featured Ayushmann Khurrana in a checked shirt and Rakul Preet cheering for Shefali Shah.

In the caption, the actor shared how she enjoyed her time on the sets and wrote, "Yet another journey comes to an end. No wrong it’s just the beginning of like minded people coming together, making friends, getting enriched by each and everyone’s contribution to make her and me come alive. Thank you to the beautiful team with amazingly talented, fun and chilled people. Will miss you’ll 🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗." The actor further thanked director Anubhuti Kashyap and wrote, "Thank you so much @anubhuti_k." Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet reacted to the post with red heart emojis. Actor Paridhi Sharma also commented on the post and mentioned how Shefali inspires her.

Earlier this month, Shefali Shah joined the cast of the film in Allahabad. She shared a photo of her reading her script for the film on a flight. In the caption, she mentioned how she was nervous to bring another character to life. She wrote, "Soooo excited!

First to be flying in a plane 🤣🤣🤣 and into another world and character... and obviously goes without saying nervous as hell... Doctor G here we come!."

Meanwhile, Shefali Shah will also be seen in the film Darlings alongside Alia Bhatt. The actor wrapped up the shoot on August 5. The film is being directed by Jasmeet K Reen.

IMAGE: SHEFALI SHAH'S INSTAGRAM