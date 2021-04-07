Shefali Shah's Debut Directorial 'Someday' Selected For USA Film Festival

Actress Shefali Shah recently added another feather to her embellished cap. The actress' debut directorial venture Someday got selected for the 51st Annual USA Film Festival's International Short Film. Shefali, who could not hold on to her happiness of witnessing a streak with her directorial debut, took to Instagram and shared the poster of the film while thanking her team.

Shefali Shah's directorial debut selected for USA Film Festival

In her post, the actress wrote that she could not believe her 'first trial and error with directing and her labour of love has made it to the final selection of USA film festival.'The short film has been shortlisted in the finalist category of the Oscar-accredited film festival and will undergo the final round of judging next week. The story of the short film Someday revolves around two women, united by the umbilical cord and separated by a door. Vidhi, a frontline warrior, comes home to a seven-day quarantine after 15 days on duty, only to discover that her mother is suffering from Alzheimer's.In the film, the two characters share conversations from the past and the future with no present to tie them. Some real, some imaginary.



The actress who has earlier received immense love and appreciation for her thriller drama series Delhi Crime at the International Emmy Awards shared her happiness of seeing the film soaring heights in a statement. "Someday is my first trial and error with direction. Our labour of love has made it to the final selection of the USA film festival, and I can't even begin to tell how excited I am. The reason I send it to the festivals across the globe was to see where I stand as a total newcomer in the direction. And this is such a big assurance that I must've done something right." READ | 'I fell in love with the story': Shefali Shah on 'Ajeeb Daastaans'



The USA Film Festival, scheduled from April 21 to 25 is a Dallas-based, 501c3 non-profit organisation dedicated to the recognition and encouragement of excellence in the film and video arts. Meanwhile, on the work front, the 48-year-old actress will be next seen in Darlings that will also feature Alia Bhatt and Vijay Varma. She will also be seen in husband Vipul Shah's Human and Netflix's Delhi Crime 2.

