Post her stint with the reality show Bigg Boss 13, actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill has created her niche in the market, with a strong fan base. The star who is hailed for her positive and innocent posts on social media, recently shared a video while crooning to a romantic track Kaun Tujhe from the film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

The actor who has undergone a lot in the last year owing to the tragic loss of actor-her close friend Sidharth Shukla makes it a point to spread happiness with her social media posts. Shehnaaz who rules the hearts of her fans, shared a video while enjoying the Mumbai rains. In the video, she can be seen spreading happiness while encouraging fans to sing and enjoy the beautiful weather.

Shenaaz Gill posts a video of enjoying the Mumbai rains

The video begins with Shehnaaz sitting on the floor and saying, “If you feel like singing in the rains, then you must. It doesn’t matter how much you of the lyrics you know, you should enjoy it. That is what matters.” Followed by this, she starts crooning Kaun Tujhe from the late Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Patani starrer film M.S. Dhoni - The Untold Story. She captioned the video, “Dil ki Baat” with a white heart.

The 58-second video clip garnered the attention of her fans who praised her innocent while lauding the ways the actor manages to spread happiness on social media. At one point in time, while crooning a particular line, Sehnaaz pointed her finger to the sky which led to the fans reading the gestures and mentioning that she is missing Sidharth. One of the users commented below, “Yes..... Yea confident chahiye bas. Lots of love to you Gill,” while another wrote, “Big hug 4 u... Strong girl. What a voice.” A third user chimed in and wrote., “Was waiting for a post like this for so long. Lots of love. Love you and singer Shehnaaz.”

Another user wrote how this song reminds them of Sidharth’s presence. “I know tum har pal Yaad karti ho Hum jaante hen hum se bhi zyada tum miss karti ho, ye rishta hota hi aisa he, dil se dil tak par ab tum hi ho Humari sirf humari SidNaaz,” he commented. When Shehnaaz pointed to the sky, no words She will not stop loving him sidnaaz is still there their souls are not apart. 2 soul's 1 body #sidnaaz.”

IMAGE: Instagram/Shehnaazgill