Shehnaaz Gill Cuts Birthday Cake At Midnight, Posts Adorable Video From Celebrations

Shehnaaz Gill ringed in her birthday at midnight on Friday (January 27) surrounded by her loved ones. Taking to Instagram, the Punjabi singer and actress shared a special video from her birthday celebrations for her fans.

In the adorable clip, the former ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant could be seen cutting a delicious-looking cake, while she’s surrounded by her team, family, and friends at a hotel suite. She could also be seen laughing, and dancing to the happy birthday song being sung for her in the video.

‘Fukrey’ actor Varun Sharma was also present at her birthday party. She even had a playful banter with her brother Shehbaaz, as they put cake on each other's faces.

When asked to make a birthday wish, Shehnaaz replied saying, "I don't make wishes." She ended the video by wishing herself a happy birthday and captioned the post writing, "A year older... Happy Birthday to me! #Blessed #Gratitude."

Watch the video below:

Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame with her stint in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 13' and is now all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' and in '100%', a film by Sajid Khan, which also stars John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi.

She recently also collaborated with Guru Randhawa on the song 'Moon Rise', which received immense love from the listeners. The music video of the song highlights the electric and playful chemistry between Guru and Shehnaaz.

Shehnaaz dated popular TV actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, who died in September 2021 due to a heart attack. Fans of the former couple lovingly called them 'Sidnaaz'.

