Shehnaaz Gill Flaunts Her Baby Bump Prior To Her New Movie Release 'Honsla Rakh'

Television actor Shehnaaz Gill, who has been garnering praise for her roles in several music videos, is gearing up for her upcoming movie with actor Diljit Dosanjh titled Honsla Rakh. Recently, Shehnaaz Gill took to Instagram on Saturday, March 13, 2021, to give a glimpse of their looks which is truly unmissable. Fans have been going all gaga as they are completely stunned by her look.

Taking to Instagram, Shehnaaz Gill shared a picture showcasing her baby bump along with Diljit. In the picture, Shehnaaz and Diljit were adorably seen cradling her baby bump. The actor donned a flare floral dress and opted for a middle-parting curly hairdo, well-done brows and minimal makeup. Diljit, on the other hand, was seen wearing a bright yellow sweatshirt and a light grey coloured suit. He also opted for a red turban. Along with the picture, the actor also penned a note revealing details about the same. She wrote, “Excited??????? @diljitdosanjh @thindmotionfilms #ShootModeOn #HonslaRakh”. Take a look at the picture.

As soon as the picture was shared online, fans began commenting on the post. Some of the users commented on how adorable the pair looks, while the others were all gaga over the post. One of the users wrote, “OMG! Hell excited”, while the other one wrote, “Two greatest punjabis coming together ðŸ˜ ufff ufff uff even thinking about it is giving me goosebumps”. Check out a few comments below.

The actor recently kicked off the shooting of the movie also starring Diljit Dosanjh. Shehnaaz shared the news on Instagram, posting a picture of herself posing with the rest of the team. They were keeping the movie's clapboard, which had the Punjabi title written on it. 'Eagerly awaiting', 'congratulations', and other expressions were used by netizens to convey their excitement for the film.

Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa and the rest of the cast also posed in a similar manner. Shinda Grewal, a child actor, is one of the other cast members. Diljit's character was depicted as an animated version with a baby on his back in the first look poster. He is also one of the film's creators, and the film is directed by Amarjit Singh Sardon. The movie Honsla Rakh is gearing up for release on the occasion of Dussehra, October 15 this year.

