Shehnaaz Gill Is The 'asli Boss' In Hilarious Video With 'The White Tiger' Cast; WATCH

Netflix India's all-new Playback 2021 video became the talk of the town as soon as it was released on Wednesday, 22 December. The video features some of the most popular names in the film industry including Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Adarsh Gourav, Rajkummar Rao, Shehnaaz Gill, Sonu Sood and many others. Shehnaaz Gill has now taken to social media to share a glimpse of the video in which she features alongside the cast of The White Tiger, Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao.

Shehnaaz Gill joins The White Tiger in a hilarious Netflix India video

The online streaming giant released a hilarious video with some of the most bizarre cross-overs and had the audience in awe on Wednesday. In the video, Shehnaaz Gill opens by saying she hasn't seen Radhika Apte in a while. To this, Rajkummar Rao answers that he can feel her coming back, and Adarsh Gourav agrees. Gill also wrote in the caption, "But asli Boss toh main hi hoon!" and fans wonder what she could be hinting at.

Watch the complete video here

The White Tiger was released on Netflix earlier this year and saw Adarsh Gourav, Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao in pivotal roles. The film revolves around a well-to-do family's driver and his mission to rise to the top. Apart from appearing with the cast members of his film, Shehnaaz Gill was also seen posing with Lucifer's Tom Ellis, leaving fans excited about what is to come. Gill was seen in a black halter dress and the poster read, "Give in to temptation. A Netflix original series LUCIFER. Hell has a new housemate."

Netflix Playback 2021

Apart from Shehnaaz Gill, Sonu Sood also featured on a popular Netflix series poster as he was seen opposite Winnona Ryder from Stranger Things. The poster read, "STRANGER THINGS Hawkins has a brand new hero." Indian Matchmaking's famous Sima Taparia also found a place on the Sex Education poster alongside Otis, Eric and Maeve. Nawazuddin Siddiqui on the other hand was seen in the famous Squid Game poster, the K-Drama survival drama that rose to fame across the globe after its release.

We're bidding goodbye to 2021 with the best of the year 🥳

Stay tuned for the biggest crossover episode!#NetflixIndiaPlayback2021 #Playback2021 pic.twitter.com/K5RXspfsqk — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) December 21, 2021

Image: Instagram/@shehnaazgill