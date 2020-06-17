Shehnaaz Gill Pens Her Thoughts On Battling Life Problems On Instagram

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise has left the entertainment industry shattered and devastated. The young actor was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on June 14. The young actor's death has led to people coming out of their nutshell and conducting discussions on social media on the importance of mental health. Recently, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill took to social media and penned an inspiring and thought-provoking note on battles of life.

Shehnaaz Gill pens her thoughts on battling life problems

Shehnaaz penned her thoughts on her Instagram story where she wrote about fighting the battles of life with courage and calmness. Just as the coin has two sides, Shehnaaz explained that there are happiness as well as sorrow in the world. One should fight everything with courage and always be brave-hearted. She further wrote that people should not run away or escape from difficult situations, instead of facing them and emerge as a winner. She concluded the post and wrote that when one person decides to up on life by taking the drastic steps, though it frees our soul, it also leaves our loved ones devastated and disheartened. At last, she also asked the people to stay connected and be there for each other.

Meanwhile, amid all of this, Sushant's team has made a heartfelt gesture in an attempt to keep the actor alive in the minds of fans and friends. Sushant Singh Rajput often posted thoughts that he wrote under the hashtag #SelfMusings. Under the hashtag, he often talked about his life, experiences, and opinions on different matters. Using the same, his team has launched a website called SelfMusings which will be a collection of the actor's thoughts, quotes, and wishes. His team wrote in the caption, "He is away but he is still alive with us".

When one opens the website, a quote from Sushant Singh Rajput is seen in big letters. Behind the quotes is a smiling picture of Sushant in black and white. The description on the website reads, "Sushant Singh Rajput was an Indian actor, dancer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. #SelfMusing was his passion. As promised to him, this is a space having all his thoughts, learnings, and wishes he always wanted people to know. We are in the process of documenting all the positive energies he has left behind in this world." [sic]

(Image credit: Shehnaaz Gill/ Instagram)

