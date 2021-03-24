Shehnaaz Gill Reacts To Kartik Aaryan's COVID-19 News, Wishes 'speedy Recovery'

On March 22, 2021, Shehnaaz Gill took to her Twitter handle and wished Bollywood actor, Kartik Aaryan ‘a speedy recovery’ after he informed his fans and followers that he tested positive for COVID-19. The actor shared a picture on his Insta handle and asked his fans to ‘pray for him’. Meanwhile, Shehnaaz is currently in Canada shooting for a film. Earlier, on a reality show, Shehnaaz had confessed her love for the actor. As soon as Shehnaaz Gill's tweet was uploaded, many of her fans retweeted the post and dropped comments within no time.

Shehnaaz Gill wishes Kartik Aaryan 'speedy recovery'

Shehnaaz, who is popular for her works in the Punjabi industry, alongside confessing her feeling, had also proposed him on the reality show. She stayed by his side throughout the episode. Meanwhile, on March 22, 2021, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a picture of a plus sign. Sharing the picture, he penned, “Positive ho gaya. Dua karo (Tested positive. Pray for me)" with a praying hands emoticon. As soon as Kartik Aaryan's COVID-19 news was confirmed, many of his fans and followers rushed to wish him well. The actor also managed to engage in a short conversation with them.

A fan commented, “Get well soon”. When another one wrote, “Nothing will happen”, Kartik responded, “It has already happened brother”. Kartik also replied to a fan who wished him well, “Great plan”. Recently, Kartik walked the ramp for fashion designer, Manish Malhotra, as a showstopper at 2021’s Lakme Fashion Week. Kabir Singh fame Kiara Advani also accompanied the actor. Kartik and Kiara will be seen together in their upcoming flick, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Kartik had also dropped a video and several snippets from the fashion week. In the picture, he can be seen posing with Kiara and Manish on the stage. He spoke about his experience walking the ramp in the caption. He wrote, “A walk down Magic Lane. Always feels surreal to walk for the genius @manishmalhotra05” with a red heart and shining stars emoticon. Manish Malhotra replied to him in a comment, “Always my perfect dapper muse” with several red hearts.

