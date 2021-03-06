Shehnaaz Gill Responds To Threats, Hema Malini Taking COVID Vaccine & Other News Recap

Various events took place today in the entertainment industry. From Shehnaaz Gill opening about receiving death threats to actor Hema Malini receiving the COVID-19 vaccine at the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai, many celebrities made headlines on March 6, 2021. Read this entertainment recap for more such stories.

Shehnaaz Gill opens up about death threats

Shehnaaz Gill, who will be featuring in Badshaah's new music video recently, opened up about her receiving death threats and acid attack threats in an interview with Bollywood Hungama. The actor admitted that such threats do not affect her but rather helps her in receiving more sympathy from the audience. Shehnaaz further addressed the people speaking ill of her and said that they do not understand that the negative comments about her will turn into something positive for the other person.

Also Read | Shehnaaz Gill Opens Up About Receiving Death Threats, Says 'does Not Affect Me'

Mahhi Vij reacts to false claims

Actor Mahhi Vij recently took to her Instagram handle to share an open letter while reacting to claims that she and her husband Jay Bhanushali have abandoned their adopted children. The actor wrote in the letter on behalf of her and Jay that the kids are with their grandparents in their hometown because their real parents wanted them to stay there. She further added that they are still one family and they love all three of their children Rajveer, Khushi, and Tara equally. The actor also wrote that the false claims of them abandoning their foster kids is painful.

Also Read | Mahhi Vij Blasts Trolls Accusing Her & Jay Of Abandoning Adopted Kids: ‘It Pains Us’

Mimi Chakraborty upset from Amazon

Actor and politician Mimi Chakraborty recently took to her Twitter handle to share her disappointment with Amazon. The actor who had ordered a wireless Bluetooth speaker worth Rs. 44,428 received a different product from the same company which cost Rs. 29,999. She also shared the id in the tweet and highlighted the price of the received product. She also claimed that despite several complaints and e-mails, no refund or exchange process was initiated.

Also Read | Mimi Chakraborty Not Pleased After E-commerce Website Sends Wrong Product For Rs 44K Order

Extremely disappointed with the service of @amazonIN .ordered a Marshall Woburn 2 worth ₹44428 but received a Marshall Action 2 voice worth 29999, still no sign of refund or an exchange inspite of numerous emails



what I ordrd and what i receivd.

order id: 406-2643114-3793908 pic.twitter.com/Aa98a75BKz — Mimssi (@mimichakraborty) March 5, 2021

Hema Malini takes COVID-19 vaccine

Indian actor and politician Hema Malini recently took to Twitter to share the news of her receiving the COVID-19 vaccine at Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's Cooper Hospital in Mumbai. The actor was dressed in a black top and pants and wore a black mask. She shared a series of photographs with her posing with a thumbs up.

Also Read | Hema Malini Takes COVID-19 Vaccine At Mumbai's Cooper Hospital; Shares Steps To Register

I have taken the Covid vaccine along with the public at Cooper Hospital pic.twitter.com/PIUXCh2xnp — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) March 6, 2021

Sabyasachi Mishra and Archita Sahu return to Odisha post-wedding

Actor Sabyasachi Mishra and Archita Sahu return to Odisha on Friday after their 5-day-wedding in Jaipur. Sabyasachi Mishra took to his Instagram to share their return to Odisha and his welcome by fans and media. In the caption of the series of pictures, the actor wrote that his happiness of returning home got doubled as he returned with his wife.

Also Read | Sabyasachi Mishra And Archita Sahu Return To Orissa Post Their Wedding In Jaipur Palace

Image Source: Shehnaaz Gill and Hema Malini's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.