Shehnaaz Gill Says 'main Media Se Bani Hun' Amid Alia Bhatt's 'invasion Of Privacy' Row

Shehnaaz Gill recently attended an award show in Mumbai. During an interaction with the media, she talked about how she is thankful to the press. She said, “Mai toh media ki wajah se hi bani hun, mujhe toh hamesha media ne hi highlight kiya hai, lekin agar aap koi trolling ki baat karoge toh uske liye mere pass koi jawab nahi hai (I am here because of the media, it’s the media only who has always highlighted me. But if you talk about trolling, I have no answer for you)."

On February 21, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram stories and re-shared photos that were shared by a media portal and lashed out at them. Across the photo, the actress wrote, “Are you kidding me? I was at my house having a perfectly normal afternoon sitting in my LIVING ROOM when I felt something watching me… I looked up and saw two men on the terrace of my neighbouring building with a camera right at me! In what world is this okay and allowed?"

She added, "This is a gross invasion of someone’s privacy! There’s a line you just cannot cross and it’s safe to say all lines were crossed today! @mumbaipolice."

Several Bollywood celebrities came forward to support Alia Bhatt and shared how media often crosses their limits. They re-shared Alia’s story and shared their thoughts.

From Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor to Janhvi Kapoor, celebrities shared their stories. Later, Mumbai Police also asked Alia Bhatt to file a complaint. The news is making waves and everyone is talking about the incident.

A look at Shehnaaz Gill's upcoming projects

Shehnaaz Gill came into limelight after Bigg Boss 13 and now, she is waiting for her Bollywood debut. She will star in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She also has Sajid Khan’s 100% which also stars John Abraham, Nora Fatehi and Riteish Deshmukh.

More about Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt will be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. She will also be making her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone.