Shehnaaz Gill Shares Throwback Picture; Fans Can't Stop Gushing About Her Transformation

Shehnaaz Gill has amassed a huge fanbase on social media following her successful stint on a reality TV show that brought her nationwide attention. On Tuesday, the actor took a trip down memory lane and shared a throwback picture of the time she was on the sets of a reality show. In the picture, she is seen in a dark pink night suit and digging her cheek's dimples with her fingers in a childish manner. Take a look at the post and see what her followers reacted to in the comments below.

Fans have reacted with various comments on Shehnaaz's expressions. One fan wrote, "You always look cute chubby or smart", with several love-smitten and heart emojis. Another fan wrote, "Are you missing your golu molu self baby". A fan praised Shehnaaz's current transformation as well as her chubby looks writing, "Sana (Shehnaaz) is the only girl who can look good in chubby looks and fit looks (sic)". Some fans were desperately awaiting the actor's return to Mumbai, while another requested Shehnaaz to share her "weight loss" plan in a vlog.

Shehnaaz Gill flaunts her new self on Instagram

The actor has been rocking her transformation on social media for her fans and followers. While shooting in Canada, she dropped some pictures recently, where she is looking striking in an orange crop top and blue denim. The series of pictures show Shehnaaz flaunting her waistline as she strikes different poses with ease. Fans took to her Instagram comments section where one reacted simply saying "Hot!", while another one said “tu aag h aag h." Another fan reacted writing, "Drop-dead gorgeous #shehnaazgill”. Take a look at her pictures posted by Shehnaaz Gill here.

Shehnaaz Gill's work updates

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill is currently shooting in Canada for her upcoming Punjabi film titled Honsla Rakh with Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa. It is directed by Amarjit Singh Saron and written by Rakesh Dhawan. The film will release this year on Dusshera, October 15. The actor was last seen in a music video titled Fly alongside rapper and singer Badshah. She was also seen in the music video Shona Shona with Sidharth Shukla.

