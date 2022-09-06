Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations have taken a plunge with a plethora of Bollywood stars visiting temples to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha. With the festival being celebrated with great pomp and show all across the country, Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja holds great significance.

The Ganesha idol kept at Lalbaug is kept for the devotees for darshan for 11 days; thereafter it is immersed in the Arabian sea at Girgaon Chowpatty on the day of Anant Chaturdashi (Ganesha Vitsarjana). After Kartik Aaryan, Kajol and other stars sought blessings, Shehnaaz Gill on Monday visited Lalbaugcha Raja pandal on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Shehnaaz Gill visits Lalbaugcha Raja with brother Shehbaaz

Shehnaaz was accompanied by brother Shehbaaz Badesha as the two sought blessings on the special occasion. Last week, the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal revealed the first look of its signature 14-foot-tall Ganesh idol and since then stars have been visiting the prominent pandal.

Several pictures of the brother-sister duo visiting the pandal have gone viral on social media. In the pictures, the Bigg Boss 13 alum can be seen looking endearing in a yellow ethnic outfit with minimal jewellery and makeup, while her brother, on the other hand, donned a white T-shirt and denim.

However, apart from the visit of the two, what caught the attention of the fans was the late Sidharth Shukla's face tattoo that has been inked on Shehnaaz's arm. Shehnaaz was then seen holding the arm of her brother that had the tattoo inscribed. This made the fans of the late star emotional who recalled his chemistry with Shehnaaz on the reality game show.

One of the Twitter users remembered Sidharth Shukla and wrote, " #SidNaaz, we have got our #SidNaaz Moment.." Another user echoed similar views and wrote, "Baaz Adith Bhai Kaushal... The way they are taking care of Shehnaaz.. is so everything. Just see in last Sid too obviously."

Baaz Adith Bhai Kaushal.. The way they are taking care of Shehnaaz.. is so everything 🥺🫶🏻 Just see in last Sid too obviously #ShehnaazGill 🤍 pic.twitter.com/NMjf3G0hHs — 🌹Rose DheetSidNaazLover (@Rose_isFae) September 5, 2022



Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz will be seen making her big Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actor recently announced her second project, titled 100% where she will be seen sharing screen space with John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, and Nora Fatehi.

