'Shehzada': Kartik Aaryan-starrer To Release On THIS Date; Makers Share Film's Poster; See

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which went unstoppable at the box office as it raked in 230 crores worldwide. Meanwhile, the 31-year-old star is garnering headlines for his forthcoming highly-anticipated film Shehzada, which is helmed by Rohit Dhawan and will also star actor Kriti Sanon in the lead.

Shehzada has been one of the most anticipated films of the year and earlier there were reports that the film will be released in November.

However, as per a new development, the makers have decided to unveil the release date of the Kartik Aaryan-starrer, along with releasing the film's poster.

Kartik Aaryan unveils first poster of Shehzada

On July 16, Kartik Aaryan headed to his Instagram handle and unveiled the first poster from his upcoming action drama film, Shehzada. The poster saw Kartik Aaryan in an intense avatar and it seemed like he was running after someone. In the poster, the actor donned an olive-coloured shirt along with black jeans. Sharing the poster, the Dhamaka actor wrote, "Shehzada Returns Home Feb 10th 2023 @kritisanon #RohitDhawan @ipritamofficial". As per the caption, the film will hit the big screens on 10th February 2023.

As soon as the poster went viral on social media, netizens shared multiple reactions about the same which is evident from the comment section. A fan commented, "Hey, you are breaking the internet. big fan", another fan wrote, "Can't wait for this blockbuster" and many dropped hearts to the post.

More on Shehzada

Apart from Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, the other cast members include Paresh Rawal, Rohit Bose Roy, Manisha Koirala, Sachin Khedkar and Ankur Rathee. The movie, which is a remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Allu Aravind, S Radhakrishna and Aman Gill.

Not only Kartik Aaryan will be seen playing the main lead in the film, but he has also helped the producer financially when they were running out of budget. Recently, T-series owner Bhushan Kumar opened up about how the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor supported him financially during the filming of Shehzada. He said, "Kartik financially stood by us during the turbulent times and hats off to him. Kartik has always been like that. He stood by us and said ‘I’m there for you guys. We will solve this together".

Image: Instagram/@kartikaaryan