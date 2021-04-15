Last Updated:

Shekhar Kapur Describes Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's Mind 'incredibly Agile' In Tweet

Shekhar Kapur recently shared a tweet that showcased his past exchanges with Sushant Singh Rajput. He called Sushant Singh mind as the one with 'amazing wisdom'

Image Source: PTI; SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT INSTAGRAM


Shekhar Kapur is one of the most renowned filmmakers in India. In addition to nationally and internationally acclaimed films like Mr.India, Elizabeth, Bandit Queen, he is also known for the pearls of wit and wisdom that he often shares on social media. Shekhar Kapur's social media is filled with inspiring quotes and musings ranging from mythology to philosophy. He is a self-confessed science geek who likes to mull over the deep space. He often shared a few words with Sushant Singh Rajput, who also shared his musings via social media. The actor, known for his films like Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, Dil Bechara, was a budding mind who was enamoured with the wonders of the world.

Sushant Singh Rajput's Twitter exchange with Shekhar Kapur

Shekhar Kapur and Sushant Singh Rajput's interactions on social media are nothing short of a scholarly discussion. One of the fans of Sushant, named Suyash Arekar shared a tweet where the exchanges between Shekhar Kapur and Sushant Singh Rajput were clubbed. Shekhar Kapur replied 'Yes, we did' and later went on to share the tweet on his Twitter account. The ace director expressed his amazement at Sushant's thoughts and philosophical musings. He said that he misses such exchanges with Sushant. Shekhar Kapur called Sushant Singh Rajput's mind as 'agile' and 'with amazing wisdom'. 

In the tweet, Shekhar and Sushant's conversation regarding Van Gogh's Starry Night and the idea of 'Time' was shared. The conversation, although short, is insightful on both their understandings of philosophy. The wonders of the cosmos, Mahabharata, the concept of time, are some of the many topics that they liked to discuss over. The photos are a part of '#MusingWithTheMaster' series which pooled all exchanges of the duo. Back in December 2017, on the occasion of Shekhar Kapur's birthday, fans shared the photos on Twitter.

Before Sushant Singh Rajput's unfortunate death in June 2020, he was slated to join as the main lead on Shekhar's directorial Paani. The movie has been in the works for a long time now. After Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Shekhar Kapur tweeted saying he will dedicate the film to Sushant if the film is ever completed. The two shared a good rapport as an actor and director and also as two individuals who like to indulge in a thought-provoking conversation. 

