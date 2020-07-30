Shekhar Kapur Hails India's 'innovative' Education Policy, Slams British 'rat Lo' System

Veteran filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has affirmatively responded to the recently unveiled reforms in Indian school education sector as a part of the National Education Policy. He claimed in his tweet that the British had left the system of "rote learning" to make "uncreative followers" and that the new NEP 2020 policy is "brilliantly innovative". The filmmaker states with confidence that the new system will help India leap forward.

Remember when we always complained of Rote Learning? Just before the exams ‘chalo rat lo’. Its system British left us. Who needed a nation of uncreative followers. The new education #NEP2020 policy is brilliantly innovative. Its what the new generation needs to leap India forward — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) July 30, 2020

This isn't the first time that the Mr.India director had expressed his views on the education system for the young generation. Earlier last month, Kapur had expressed his concern for school going kids who have been under lockdown across the country. He shared his view that with online classes being conducted via Zoom, children are missing out on the essential social development that is only provided in schools when interacting with others. He labeled the kids' time under lockdown as 'lost years' and urged his followers to think seriously about the children.

Kapur wrote, "As classrooms move to Zoom, its time to seriously look at what might become the ‘lost years’ for school kids. For the lockdown environment at home is often not great. Nowhere are the essentials of play, social interaction more important than in the formative years of school kids."

NEP passed, HRD Ministry renamed

A committee led by Chairman Dr K Kasturirangan formed the Draft National Education Policy 2019 on the foundational pillars of 'Access, Equity, Quality, Affordability, and Accountability.' While the NEP envisages restructuring the Indian education system, one of its major decision is to rename HRD ministry as the Ministry of Education (MoE). The committee headed by Kasturirangan is of opinion that the step will bring the focus back on education and learning.

The new education policy will create an independent regulatory body called the State School Regulatory Authority. NEP aims to provide pre-primary education to all by 2025. It aims at compulsory school education for all children in the age group of 3-18 years by 2030. It proposes new curricular with 5+3+3+4 structure. It continues with the three-language formula and adds "The Languages of India" with an aim to preserve all local languages.

