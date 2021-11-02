Shekhar Kapur Lauds PM Modi For Sharing India's Pledge To Tackle Climate Crisis At COP26

Prime Miniter Narendra Modi addressed the COP26 Global Leaders' summit in Glasgow on Monday, November 1. In his speech, the Prime Minister highlighted India's undeterred commitment to tackle the climate crisis and future plans for the same. He also mentioned how despite a large population, India's contribution to the world's global warming is much less. Impressed by PM Modi's speech, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur recently lauded him via social media.

In his speech at COP26 in Glassgow, PM Modi mentioned India is 17% of the World's population. Yet, its contribution to emissions is only 5%. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Shekhar Kapur hailed PM Modi for his powerful statement. He mentioned the Prime Minister's statement and wrote, "‘India is 17% of the world’s population, yet contributes less than 5% to Global Warming’ Well said PM @NarendraModi at COP26."

Shekhar Kapur also expressed his views about PM Modi's speech at COP26. The filmmaker mentioned PM Modi's speech came from his heart as he called for Lifestyle for Environment. He also highlighted how excess consumption is the major problem. He wrote, "Amazing, passionate, from the heart, speech by PM @NarendraModi at COP26. Love your call for ‘Lifestyle for Environment’ Sir. Excess consumption is at the root of many of our problems. Like Gandhiji said famously ‘Our planet has enough for our need, but not for our greed’."

Shekhar Kapoor's take on environmental consumption

This is not the first time Shekhar Kapur has opened up about the environment. The filmmaker often shares his views about the climate crisis and the environment and also highlights what causes the major problems. Last week, the director shared a lesson of life and mentioned how the role of every individual is important in conserving the environment. He wrote, "Lessons of Life: While we continue to blame Governments for not achieving environmental targets, how about us? The only way to reduce the burden on our planet is for us to consume less. As long as current patterns of consumption by the rich continue, our planet has little hope." He also quoted Mahatma Gandhi and urged people to see the environment as per their needs and not greed. He wrote, "Gandhiji said this so simply and so long ago “The planet has enough for everyone’s need, but not for everyone’s greed’ Why don’t the rich nations accept that Greed is something that needs to be defined. When does need become greed?"

Image: PTI