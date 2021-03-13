Shekhar Kapur Opines In Ongoing Debate 'Are The British Royal Family Racist?'

Director Shekhar Kapur on Saturday took to his Twitter handle to participate in the ongoing debate 'Are British Royal Family Racists?'. In a wide-ranging interview, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle described painful discussions about the colour of their son's skin, losing royal protection, and the intense pressures that led the Duchess of Sussex to contemplate suicide.

Meghan, who is biracial, described that when she was first pregnant with son Archie, there were "concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born." The statement led Winfrey to ask What, incredulously, and sit in silence for a moment. Shekhar Kapur wrote, "While the nation and world are obsessed with the question ‘Are the British Royal Family Racist?’ They would do better to enquire into one the abject racism of the ‘great’ British Hero Winston Churchill. Whose racist actions cost millions of lives in India." [sic]

Perhaps best use of our energies is in building better inclusive future... — Ruchit G Garg (@ruchitgarg) March 13, 2021

Absolutely.. need to learn lessons from Covid — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) March 13, 2021

The interview that aired on Sunday with Oprah Winfrey was the couple's first since they stepped down from royal duties and the two-hour special included numerous revelations likely to reverberate on both sides of the Atlantic.

Queen did not make racist comments, confirms Oprah Winfrey

It was neither Queen Elizabeth II nor her husband, Prince Philip, who were being referenced by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when they revealed that members within the royal ranks had expressed concerns about their first-born son Archie’s skin colour, American chat show host Oprah Winfrey confirmed on Monday.

"He did not share the identity with me but he wanted to make sure I knew, and if I had an opportunity to share it, that it was not his grandmother or grandfather that were part of those conversations," Winfrey said.

When asked for further details on Monday, Winfrey said that she "tried to get that answer on camera and off" but Harry, the Duke of Sussex, did not elaborate on who it was who was behind "concerns and conversations about how dark his [Archie''s] skin might be when he's born".