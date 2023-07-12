Shekhar Kapur Pens A Cryptic Post After Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Accuses Him Of Infidelity

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi recently made headlines after the actress opened up about her tumultuous relationship. In a recent interview, Suchitra revealed that the Masoom director was unfaithful to her during their marriage. Following that, Shekhar Kapur took to his social media handle to pen a cryptic post.

Shekhar Kapur and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi tied the knot in 1999.

The two parted ways after eight years of their marriage.

Shekhar Kapur shared a new post after Suchitra accused the director of infidelity.

Shekhar Kapur shares a cryptic poem

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur took to his social media handle to pen a poem after his ex-wife Suchitra Krishnamoorthi claimed that he cheated on her during their marriage. He penned, "I am jealous and greedy and angry and I hurt, I love and I hate I mean well but manipulate, I am confused and riddled with doubt, of course, I am I am after all only human." He further added that he aspires to be compassionate and creative in his life.

He concluded his poem by writing, "I am spiritual too, I am two, but one must live with the other with compassion with forgiveness, till I am only one, but till then I must learn to be two, I am after all only human." Soon after he made the post, fans took to his comments to express gratitude by echoing their sentiments to the public. Shekhar Kapur is a filmmaker who is well-known for his calm and composed nature.

What did Suchitra Krishnamoorthi say in her recent interview?

In a recent interview with YouTuber Siddharth Kannan, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi said that she and Shekhar Kapur have an age gap of 28 years. She further admitted that the filmmaker was not faithful to her, but that was not the reason she parted ways with him. The actress said, "I don’t think marriages break because of infidelity, they break up because of disrespect." She further claimed that Shekhar Kapur was against her acting in films.