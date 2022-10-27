Shekhar Kapur Recalls Racism Experience In UK; Thanks Rishi Sunak For 'huge Global Shift'

Renowned filmmaker Shekhar Kapur recently shared the harrowing racism experience he faced in the United Kingdom as he congratulated Indian-origin Rishi Sunak on becoming Britain's new Prime Minister. Kapur shared his distressful encounter of being 'beaten up' by his own friends for going out with a white girl. He thanked Rishi Sunak for being a part of the 'huge global shift' on how Indians are perceived and treated overseas.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Kapur mentioned, "When I first went to the UK as a student, Indians were most likely seen sweeping the floors at Heathrow or corner shops. My friends randomly called me Abdul, and was beaten up because I dared go out with a white girl. Thank you #RishiSunak you are part of a huge global shift."

When I first went to the Uk as a student, Indians were most likely seen sweeping the floors at Heathrow. Or corner shops. My friends randomly called me Abdul, and was beaten up because I dared go out with a white girl.



Kapur reportedly studied chartered accountancy in the UK and worked there for several years as a CA and management consultant. He is one of the most renowned Indian filmmakers, who has helmed projects like Mr India, Masoom, Bandit Queen, and Elizabeth.

Anupam Kher, Amitabh Bachchan, and more congratulate Rishi Sunak

Anupam Kher mentioned that Sunak's election as PM is a matter of pride for everyone in the country, expressing joy about how it also coincides with the 75th year of India's independence. Director Vivek Agnihotri also took to Twitter and mentioned, "Congratulations to the first Hindu PM of the UK @RishiSunak. Civilisational justice.” Others kike Raveena Tandon and Amitabh Bachchan also heaped praise on Sunak.

