Shekhar Kapur Says "Nature Will Survive, Whatever We Do" On World Earth Day 2021

Prolific filmmaker Shekhar Kapur on World Earth Day 2021 expressed his opinion about how humans call Earth their planet whereas it "does not belong" to them

Prolific filmmaker Shekhar Kapur joined the bandwagon of celebrities who spread awareness about environmental protection on the occasion of World Earth Day 2021. Every year, April 22 is observed as Earth Day around the world and while social media has been flooded with World Earth Day 2021 wishes since morning, the National Award-winning director explained how we humans arrogantly called Earth "Our Planet" whereas "it does not belong to us". A day before Earth Day 2021, Kapur also penned an extensive note on Instagram about nurturing the idea of becoming "one with nature".

Shekhar Kapur's latest tweet on Earth Day 2021 is thought-provoking

Director Shekhar Kapur feels one should not arrogantly call Earth "Our planet" because it does not belong to mankind. Kapur shared his opinion on Twitter a day before World Earth Day. He also gave netizens one of the "lessons of life" by speaking about the pivotal role Nature plays in our lives. The Mr. India director wrote, "Lessons of Life: All that exists is nature. Nature loves all equally. We arrogantly call Earth 'Our Planet'. It does not belong to us. And Nature will survive whatever we do. Planet Earth will survive. We may not. #EarthDay".

Check out Shekhar Kapur's Twitter "life lesson" for netizens below:

On the other hand, Shekhar Kapur also took to his Instagram handle to share a beautiful picture of the Khajuraho temple and spoke about "Earth Day and the Feminine". He wrote: "Beautiful sculpture after sculpture. Temples after temples.. walls adorned with the most beautiful sculptures dedicated to the worship of the Divine feminine. Of the ultimate union between the masculine and the feminine within all of us. There used to be hundreds of these temples. Yet even the few that have survived is itself a miracle. The amazing depth of femininity and detail that has survived the centuries itself is a miracle."

Kapur continued, "Your mind reels. For you were taught that sex was a taboo. That is was something to be hidden. Yet here was a miracle of art and of sculpture from centuries ago, that celebrates the beauty and divinity of the Union as a divine act." He went on to add, "For is it not the feminine and the masculine within you that forms a complete human being. Is it not the feminine in you that needs to nurture? To nurture the idea that we are one with nature..."

