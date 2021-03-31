Shekhar Ravijani Warns People Over Surge In COVID-19 Cases, Asks To 'wear Mask'

Despite the restrictions imposed in Maharashtra, the daily coronavirus cases and mortality rate have been witnessing an upward shift. Spreading awareness about the virus spread and urging people to adhere to safety measures, singer-composer Shekhar Ravijani took to Twitter and gave a reality check to the people. The singer wrote about the 'bleak' situation in the country and how people need to pull up their socks while following all the safety measures.

Shekhar Ravijani pours his thoughts on rise in COVID cases

Shekhar wrote that people might "turn a blind eye" to the uncertain times in the country, yet the reality cannot be changed that "hospital beds are full, covid infection and mortality numbers are real". He further urged people to start being responsible and do not take the situation lightly now. He also suggested his fans and followers to get themselves tested frequently and also wear a mask to prevent the transmission of the virus which can prove fatal in the end. He wrote, "We may turn a blind eye but the reality of our situation is bleak. The hospital beds are full. The Covid infection and mortality numbers are real. It’s exponentially higher than it has ever been. Please be responsible. Get tested regularly. And please, please wear a mask."

COVID cases in Maharashtra

At present, there are 3,40,542 active cases in the state. With 23,820 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 23,77,127. With Mumbai recording 4758 cases in the day, it remains a major novel coronavirus hotspot in the state. So far, 1,96,25,065 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 16,56,697 persons are under home quarantine, 17,649 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centers. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate, and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 14.13 per cent, 85.71 per cent and 1.96 per cent respectively.

(Image credit: Instagram/ Pixabay)