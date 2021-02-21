Last Updated:

Shekhar Suman Aghast At Fake-news Claiming Adhyayan Committed Suicide; Taking Legal Action

Shekhar Suman on Sunday took to his Twitter handle to slam a news report that claimed that his son Adhyayan Suman has committed suicide.

Shekhar Suman

Shekhar Suman on Sunday took to his Twitter handle to utterly refute and slam a news report that claimed that his son Adhyayan Suman has committed suicide. Suman revealed that he and his wife were 'aghast' to see such a video floating on social media. He also revealed that his wife Alka was 'inconsolable' when they heard this news piece as their son was in Delhi at the time.

"Adhyayan was in Delhi and was unreachable and we all died a thousand deaths. Such shocking news could have had a disastrous effect," Suman wrote. The report in question also mentioned Shekhar's elder son Ayush who was diagnosed with endocardial Myofibrosis.  Aayush was born in 1983 and Shekhar and his family got to know about his disease in late 1990. He lost his son after four years of struggle, on July 22, 1994.

Suman in a series of tweets shared the video of the news report and demanded an 'immediate public apology' from the organisation. He also tagged Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javdekar to take strict legal action against the media house.

Read the tweets —

