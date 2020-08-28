Shekhar Suman Slams Rhea's 'manicured' Interview, Questions Maligning Of Sushant's Family

Shekhar Suman slammed Rhea Chakraborty for her statements in her first interview amid the probe over Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The actor claimed that Rhea gave a ‘rehearsed’ and ‘manicured’ interview and he expressed displeasure over Rhea absolving herself of all guilt, but pinning the blame on SSR and his family. He also stated that her claim about Sushant coming in her dream asking her open up, was 'hilarious'.

READ: Rhea Chakraborty's Pictures From CBI Guest House Accessed After Angry Gesture On Entry

Shekhar Suman slams Rhea Chakraborty over Sushant interview

In an interview with Republic TV, Shekhar Suman opened up on Rhea’s interview on a news channel, stating that as per the constitution, it was fair to give her a chance to present her side of the story amid numerous speculations and theories doing the rounds. However, he said, “When the interview reached midway, I found it was extremely manicured, and well-managed interview because it was recorded. I can tell you that as an actor that the questions were sent to her before and she rehearsed it, and she spoke with a lot of conviction. Maybe some of it was true too. However, when you stand with lies, the mask finally comes off and the lies started tumbling one after the other."

He added, "I would not want to point anyone out, the manner in which she portrayed Sushant and his family and absolved herself of everything was saddening."

"She started on a wrong foot. She said Sushant came in her dream, that 'you should give the interview and reveal the truth.' My question is you were so much love in love with him, and people have been raising so many questions on you, people have called you a suspect, even a convict. Why were you silent for so long and why did he take so much time to come in your dreams?" Shekhar Suman asked.

He continued, "Sushant was waiting for 70 days? Or were there more people in line in your dreams, that you gave him a chance to come after 70 days. That was hilarious.”

Shekhar Suman also said, “You should have broken your silence. You portrayed yourself as good, you twisted the facts and maligned the family.”

The Movers & Shakers star also stated that Rhea claimed she did not take drugs, but accused Sushant of taking them. “You said he was bioplar, targetted his sister with allegations, and stated that the family is wrong, everyone was wrong,” Suman said.

READ: One CBI Team For Rhea, One For Pithani & Co In Sushant Case Grilling; Waterstone In Focus

“If you couldn't have said anything good, at least you shouldn’t have said bad things and done character assassination of the family. If indeed these things were true, you could have hid it if you loved him. You should have whatever had happened, was in the past," Shekhar Suman addressed Rhea.

“No one is going to tolerate this, no one is going to believe you, the nation is not believe you,” Suman said.

Shekhar Suman also spoke about Rhea’s claims that his medical condition brought them close and helped her understand him better. The actor questioned Rhea’s decision to leave Sushants’ house on June 8, “Why did you leave when he asked you to leave and that too taking all belongings? What kind of closeness this was? You blocked him (on calls). You could have stayed back, when you knew he needed help and could have harmed himself. What kind of love was this?"

Rhea had also said ‘sorry, babu’ when she had seen Sushant’s body. Shekhar Suman felt it proved her guilt, “You said sorry because you knew you had made the mistake. You didn’t try to say anything or come in front of the media and then you made a demand for CBI, which seemed far-fetched."

Shekhar Suman stated that most of Rhea’s claims were contradictory. He said, “You said he was claustrophobic but he had taken flight training."

Shekar Suman added that the CBI should be given space to investigate the matter. Rhea had arrived at the CBI guesthouse for questioning when the interview had aired. When asked if CBI should arrest Rhea amid the narcotics link, he stated that if the allegations against her get proved, CBI will take the decision.

Watch the full interview above

READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Probe LIVE Updates: Rhea, Showik, Pithani, Neeraj, Miranda All At CBI

READ: Rhea Chakraborty Summoned By CBI In Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.