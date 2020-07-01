Shekhar Suman On Nepotism, Celebs Celebrate Doctor's Day 2020 & More

Today, on July 01, 2020, Shekhar Suman claimed that what happened in Bollywood was not nepotism but "gangism". Meanwhile, many celebs took to social media to celebrate Doctor's Day 2020. Here are some of today's top entertainment and celebrity stories.

National Doctor's Day: Preity Zinta, Lata Mangeshkar Express Gratitude To Doctors

Today happens to be the National Doctor's Day when healthcare workers are appreciated for all the good work they do for society. Several big-name celebs took to social media to praise doctors and other healthcare workers on the occasion of National Doctor's Day. Even Preity Zinta and Lata Mangeshkar took to Twitter to celebrate doctors on the National Doctor's Day.

Actions always speak louder than words. The best way to THANK ðŸ™ and appreciate all the doctors and healthcare workers out there is by wearing Masks and keeping yourself and everyone around you safe. Spread love and not the virus â¤ï¸ #nationaldoctorsday #thankyou ðŸ™ #Ting pic.twitter.com/PUMUXMEEeQ — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) July 1, 2020

Namaskaar,

Be it day or night..sunshine or rain..And specially in such unsettling times, the doctors have risen above all this and kept us safe and healthy.

My heartfelt gratitude to all the doctors.

Happy Doctors Day ðŸ™ðŸ¼ — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) July 1, 2020

Shekhar Suman Says What Happens In Bollywood "is Not Nepotism, It Is Gangism"

During a press conference in Patna, actor Shekhar Suman addressed the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Shekhar Suman stated that he had a different take on the Bollywood nepotism debate that is currently popular on social media. According to Shekhar Suman, there was no nepotism but instead, it was gangism. He called out the "cartels and mafias" of the Bollywood film industry.

Taapsee Pannu Delighted Over Film Shoot Being Allowed; Says 'resuming Work Will Take Time'

Speaking to a leading daily, actor Taapsee Pannu revealed that she was delighted by the fact that film shoots were being allowed again. The actor revealed that she was excited to get back to work. Taapsee Pannu added that everyone she knew wanted to get back to work, especially after 2-3 months of stay at home. Taapsee Pannu was also happy that the government was allowing to industry to work again.

Salman Khan Thanks Doctors For Being The 'strongest Pillars Of Our Country' During COVID

Aaj #DoctorsDay hai, meri taraf se saare doctors ko dil se shukriya. Aapke dedication, or aapke sacrifices k liye! Thank you for being the strongest pillars of our country in this pandemic! — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) July 1, 2020

Salman Khan shared a special note for doctors on the occasion of National Doctors Day. The actor sent a heartfelt thank you note to all doctors. He also called them the "strongest pillars of our country", as they were the frontline defence against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ileana D'Cruz Gives Epic Replies To Cheesy Pick-up Lines On Her Instagram Story

Ileana D'Cruz recently held a fun little Q&A session on her official Instagram page. The actor asked her fans to ask her anything as she was "relaxed and chilling on the couch". Some fans started sending Ileana D'Cruz cheesy pick-up lines. The actor responded to those posts with cute replies.

