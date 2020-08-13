Shekhar Suman Echoes Appeal For Sushant's Case, Urges Netizens To Join On '2-month' Eve

Shekhar Suman through Twitter has joined Republic TV's campaign in demanding justice for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput as he urged for a CBI probe in the mysterious circumstances of his death. He reminded netizens that Friday, August 14, will mark two months of the actor's death and that they must join the nation in fighting for the truth with protest in bigger numbers and louder voices.

He tweeted, "Tomorrow is going to be exactly two months since Sushant is gone. Be ready to tweet as many times as you can to prove it to these ppl that over the months the protests and the numbers have only grown bigger and the voices louder. #Warriors4SSR"

Read | Sushant case: Shekhar Suman claims 'Shiv Sena siding with Rhea', Ashoke Pandit slams Raut

Suman has been vocal in expressing his opinion relating to the case and has been repeatedly highlighted through his social media posts that Sushant's death is anything but a suicide. Shekhar Suman has been one of those to call it a 'conspiracy', highlighting his own tweets to dismiss the suicide angle, and even claimed that to know the way to the ‘lead’ in the case.

Read | Sushant case: Shekhar Suman asks 'big question' to get 'lead'; dismisses suicide 'theory'

Shekhar Suman expressed his vindication over the turn of events, and highlighted how he had tweeted earlier this month, that there was not a single photo of Sushant’s body hanging, though other pictures had gone viral. Shekhar claimed hanging was a ‘theory’ and that Sushant was in fact ‘strangulated.’ He claimed that the evidences are ‘stark’ and even the common man could understand.

I tweeted this on the 1st aug..which they are saying now.Evidences are stark.Even a common man can see https://t.co/vUhOb15Lvg devious of them to deny it pic.twitter.com/KZon44oq3S — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) August 11, 2020

Read | Shekhar Suman slams NCP leader Majeed Memon's insensitive remark on Sushant Singh Rajput

Read | Supreme Court reserves order on Rhea's plea; asks all parties to submit reply by Thursday

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.