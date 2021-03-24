Shekhar Suman Goes Back In Time With Rare Pic Of Elder Son, Says 'pain Is Unbearable'

While Shekhar Suman’s son Adhyayan Suman is a known name in the entertainment industry, a lesser-known fact about the family is that the latter is not the only child. The former had an elder son too, who passed away at a young age. The veteran actor recently went back in time to a moment with Ayush, calling it a ‘beautiful memory.’

Shekhar Suman’s throwback moment with elder son

A much younger and casually dressed Shekhar Suman holding his little one’s hand was a delight sight in the throwback photo. The Movers & Shakers star stated that the black-and-white moment was from his second film after his debut Utsav, in 1984, at the Film City in Mumbai.

Ayush had reportedly died of heart disease at the age of 11.

As a netizen wrote that it might be difficult for him to go revisit memories with the child, terming it as the ‘most difficult time’ of their lives. Shekhar Suman replied. He wrote that the pain was ‘unbearable’, adding ‘life can be so cruel.’

The pain is unbearable..Life can be so cruel at times. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) March 24, 2021

Recently, the memory of his son’s death had been brought up in a media report, that not just mentioned about the death, but erroneously claimed that Adhyayan Suman had ‘committed suicide.’ Shekhar Suman had then fumed over the report and warned of a legal notice, and also sought an apology.

Shekhar Suman had been one of the celebrities who had strongly backed the ‘justice’ for Sushant Singh Rajput. He had then shared that the late actor, also of Patna origin like him, was like a ‘son’ to him, while sharing Adhyayan’s battles with depression too.

On the professional front, Shekhar Suman, whose last film was Bhoomi, had hosted a show on the Bihar elections a few months ago.