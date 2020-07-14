Shekhar Suman Lights A Diya In Memory Of Sushant Singh Rajput, Asks Fans To Do The Same

Weeks since the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, celebs and admirers are still paying tributes to the late actor's memory. Many people from the film industry are still tweeting and sharing about their times with the late actor. Recently, veteran actor Shekhar Suman lit a diya in the late actor's memory. Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide exactly a month ago. Shekhar Suman also wrote down a heartfelt caption. Check out his tweet:

An outsider who dared to dream

Sushant you brightened our lives like a divine flame and will continue to do so forever!The world will never forget https://t.co/wdzJSSFNSe will inspire millions of "outsiders"who dared to dream. pic.twitter.com/pqS3pZuSga — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) July 14, 2020

The tweet garnered many retweets and replies from fans and admirers. Many fans commended the actor's move to remember Sushant. One fan wrote - May our Sushant get the justice which is so needed for his peace n peace of all his supporters - and also lit a diya. Check out the tweets:

May our Sushant get the justice which is so needed for his peace n peace of all his supporters🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/nJQ4AeH4Qn — Vinita (@Vinita77443763) July 14, 2020

You are always in our prayers. Justice for this pure soul. pic.twitter.com/ssp7sk1w0C — PawTraveller (@PawTraveller) July 14, 2020

ITS MY SMALL RIP TO SUSHANT FROM TODAY I WILL NEVER WATCH BOLLYWOOD MOVIES.... YOU WILL LIVE FOREVER WITH US IN OUR HEART... pic.twitter.com/XEEcvKnBv3 — Ved Prakash (@VedPrak23609601) July 14, 2020

We also lighted a lamp....hope Sushant gets justice pic.twitter.com/TK5KG5epL4 — Rashmi (@RashmiJ20527164) July 14, 2020

The tweet also garnered a different wave of responses, of those who asked the actor to push forward with his demands for a CBI investigation into the matter. Shekhar Suman had also asked for a CBI investigation as he felt there were many details that hadn't come to light.

Many fans of the actor asked him to keep pressing hard on the matter and not give up. One fan wrote - Hi sir Please sir take some actions so that the case get delivered to the CBI . somebody has lost his life, a family lost his child , the world lost an intelligent, great & talented human being, we lost our role model... You are our hope for this case shekhar sir.. Check out the tweets:

Hi sir

Please sir take some actions so that the case get delivered to the CBI . somebody has lost his life, a family lost his child , the world lost an intelligent, great & talented human being, we lost our role model... You are our hope for this case shekhar sir.. — Nisha Verma (@NishaVe21328075) July 14, 2020

Sir, please take lead, I don't trust anyone other than you and Roopa Ganguly on the https://t.co/lg1oyq7KA5 is not just a matter of Sushant. It is what we are going to our progenies,'Join some gang or work hard to improve yourself'. -1/2 — IFnotYOUthenWHO?Stand4Justice. Stand4Future. (@PrmSwrp) July 14, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput started his career with TV serials and then moved on to acting in films. He was famously known for his role in Pavitra Rishta for which he won many awards. He then went on to star in movies like Kai Po Che!, Shuddh Desi Romance, and many more. His last film, Dil Bechara, is yet to release and is a romantic drama.

