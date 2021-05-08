Shekhar Suman Loses Mother-in-law To 'killer COVID' In Delhi, Says He Is 'shattered'

COVID-19 pandemic has brought grief to numerous families as many lost their near and dear ones. This includes some from the film industry, as witnessed by the death of Shekhar Suman’s mother-in-law. The actor wrote that he was ‘shattered’ as he blamed the ‘killer’ virus for the untimely demise.

Shekhar Suman's mother-in-law passes away of COVID-19

Shekhar Suman informed on Twitter that he had lost his ’dearest most loving mother-in-law’ to coronavirus in Delhi on Friday. Sharing that he was ‘shattered’, the Movers & Shakers star recalled her kindness and blessings, while conveying his love and prayers for her soul.

Lost my dearest most loving mother-in-law to killer Covid in Delhi today.Heart broken and shattered.She loved me so much and blessed me every https://t.co/jCRMI8gEl8 of the kindest souls I've ever https://t.co/CcgSKsCTqv n peace mummy.we all love you.🙏 — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) May 7, 2021

In another tweet, he thanked his well-wishers for the condolence messages.

Son, actor Adhyayan Suman too penned a heartfelt note on Instagram. Sharing a picture of his 'nani' giving him a kiss, Adhyayan wrote, 'See you in n heaven nani love you!'. Sharing his surprise on his grandmother being diagnosed with the virus despite her being at home. He urged all to venture out only if needed, asking all to get vaccinated.

Nikki Tamboli, Pia Bajpayee losing their brothers were recent examples of loss of family members losing the battle against COVID-19. After the deaths of legends, singer SP Balasubrahmanyam and actor Soumitra Chatterjee, who had contracted the virus, in recent days, many have also succumbed to the virus. Legendary musician Pt Rajan Mishra, Actors like Kishore Nandalsarka, Major Bikramjeet Kanwarpl, Abhilasha Patil, Sripada, actor-editor Ajay Sharma have been among the names.

Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Bhumi Pednekar were among the stars who also contracted the virus, but have successfully managed to beat it in the second wave. In the previous wave, actors like Amitabh Bachchan and family, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, among others had been diagnosed with the virus.

