Shekhar Suman Disagrees With Maharashtra Govt: 'people Want CBI Probe In Sushant's Case'

Recently, Sushant Singh Rajput’s former girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty asked the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, to order a CBI investigation into Sushant's suicide case. However, in an interview, Maharashtra's Home Ministry claimed that a CBI probe was not required as the Mumbai police were competent enough to handle Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. After reading the Maharashtra Home Ministry's statement, actor Shekhar Suman took to social media and urged the Maharashtra government to change its decision.

Shekhar Suman requests Maharashtra Home Ministry to change its decision on Sushant Singh Rajput’s case

Home minister @AnilDeshmukhNCP feels there is no need for a CBI enquiry.With due respect,that is his point of view.Millions of ppl have a differing and a different point of view.We do not agree with his decision#callforCBIenquirywillconitueforsushant. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) July 17, 2020

Taking to social media, Shekhar Suman informed his fans that Maharashtra Home Minister did not want a CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's case. Shekhar Suman added that while he respected the Home Minister's point of view, millions of people had a different opinion. He added that most people did not agree with Maharashtra Home Ministery's decision.

The voice of people is above evone else.Junta kabhi galat nahin hoti.इतने लोगों के दिलों की आवाज़ ग़लत नही हो सकती@AnilDeshmukhNCP plz reconsider your decision.Listen to the heartbeats of million of ppl.#CBIEnquiryForSSR — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) July 17, 2020

Shekhar Suman further added that the voice of the people was above everyone else. He also wrote that "Junta kabhi galat nahin hoti" (the voice of the people is never wrong). Moreover, Shekhar Suman also requested the Maharashtra Home Ministry to reconsider his decision. Shekhar Suman asked the Maharashtra Home Ministry to "listen to the heartbeats of millions" of people.

Shekhar Suman's latest tweets were a response to Maharashtra Home Ministry's recent interaction with a daily. In the report, the Maharashtra Home Ministry mentioned that a CBI probe was not required in Sushant Singh Rajput's case. Further, the Maharastra HM also stated that the Mumbai police was more than enough to handle the case properly. He also claimed that the Mumbai police were investigating every aspect of the case, including the possibility of professional rivalry.

Maharashtra Home Ministry has said that the Mumbai police had not yet found any evidence of foul play in Sushant Singh Rajput's death. He added that the details of the investigation would be shared once it had been completed by the Mumbai police. As of now, the Mumbai police have interviewed over 30 people in relation to Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case.

