Shekhar Suman On Sushant Singh Rajput's Case: 'We Should Respect His Family's Space'

Shekhar Suman who has been at the forefront in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case tweeted that the entire world is now joining hands for Sushant's justice and the CBI inquiry. However, after that Suman also said that people cannot grudge if Sushant's family is not coming forward. He tweeted, "We should respect their personal space. We should not even get into the reasons behind it. We should just follow our hearts. Nothing else matters except for Sushant and only Sushant."

Not only this but Shekhar Sumar also said 'Kudos' to Republic Media Network's Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami for supporting the cause. As of now, the Mumbai Police is currently investigating the case and has interrogated a lot of people for the same. But Sushant Singh Rajput's fans are demanding the CBI inquiry as quickly as possible. For which, netizens flocked on Twitter on July 22 for a digital protest, to request the CBI inquiry into the case. #Candles4SSR was joined by Ankita Lokhande, Kangana, Shekhar, Mukesh Chhabra and others.

Shekhar Suman's tweets

(Source: @shekharsuman7 Twitter)

On July 19, Shekhar Sumar's Twitter thread read that he and everyone are awaiting a CBI inquiry on Sushant Singh Rajput's death. He also questioned why there is a delay in the same and asked about what people are waiting for. Shekhar Suman tweeted that it has been 34 days and there is much more to it than what meets the eye.

Shekhar tweeted, "This is an appeal to God. We humans are limited in our strength and abilities. We can only do so much and not more. You are watching everything thing from above. If there is any merit and honesty in what we are demanding then help us. #justice."

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh's last film and memory in Bollywood titled Dil Bechara is set to release on July 24. As A.R Rahman and other artists teamed up for a musical tribute to Sushant, fans took to social media and expressed that they were almost left teary-eyed after watching the video. Dil Bechara also stars Sanjana Sanghi.

