Shekhar Suman Hails Centre's Nod To CBI Probe Into Sushant Singh Rajput's Case

On Wednesday, Shekhar Suman celebrated the centre's nod for a CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's case. Shekhar Suman, on micro-blogging site, Twitter wrote: "All this happening amidst chant of Jai Shree Ram in Ayodhya. #CBIenquiryforSushant #VForVictory." (sic) Shekhar Suman has been anticipating a CBI inquiry into the deceased actor's case for a long time now. A few hours before the centre's decision, Shekhar Suman shared a video and wrote: "Hope Ram ji gets justice for Sushant today." (sic)

Check out Shekhar Suman's post:

Shekhar Suman's tweet hailing the decision for a CBI probe was equally appreciated by social media users. While a social media user believed that the CBI probe would uncover hidden facts about the deceased actor's death, the others thanked Shekhar Suman for relentlessly fighting for Sushant Singh Rajput's case. Here's how the netizens reacted to Shekhar Suman's tweet.

Yes sir, but we should not stop our fight till justice is done for sushant, coz there is lot of temper of evidence, we should fight till the culprits are caught. — Divya Nayak (@divparth) August 5, 2020

Yess we will fight for Sushant till the end💪 #justiceforSushanthSinghRajput — Jui Parab (@JbParab) August 5, 2020

Thank you @shekharsuman7 @shekharsuman7

I appreciate all constant efforts in fighting for justice..🙏🙏 Huge congratulations to all the people who never gave up. We are one step closer to justice. Stay united & keep fighting for justice. #JusticeForSushant — Amita Mohapatra (@AmitaMohapatra6) August 5, 2020

It's ur hardwork n pains..and voice of millions of fans... that we have reached here.. Also jai shree Ram.. luv u Sushant n pray to the Lord that u get justice soon..Eager to see culprits behind the bars — meenakshi kashyap (@menuk263) August 5, 2020

Seriously big day today....my heart is crying in happiness and pain.... Jai shree ram and Sushant will get justice and god vl give tht.#JusticeForSushant — Meghna Bhavsar (@MeghnaBhavsar2) August 5, 2020

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta confirmed that the CBI has accepted the Bihar government's request at the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, a single-judge bench of the Supreme Court led by Justice Hrishikesh Roy ordered the Mumbai Police 3 days to place all its evidence in the Sushant death case probe on record and declined Rhea Chakraborty's lawyers request for protection for the actor. The Supreme Court will be conducting another session next week, where it would discuss the remaining matters of the case.

