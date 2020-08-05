Last Updated:

Shekhar Suman Hails Centre's Nod To CBI Probe Into Sushant Singh Rajput's Case

Shekhar Suman recently hailed the centre's decision for a CBI probe into Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's case. Know more about it here.

Written By
Nikhil Pandey
Shekhar Suman

On Wednesday, Shekhar Suman celebrated the centre's nod for a CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's case. Shekhar Suman, on micro-blogging site, Twitter wrote: "All this happening amidst chant of Jai Shree Ram in Ayodhya. #CBIenquiryforSushant #VForVictory." (sic) Shekhar Suman has been anticipating a CBI inquiry into the deceased actor's case for a long time now. A few hours before the centre's decision, Shekhar Suman shared a video and wrote: "Hope Ram ji gets justice for Sushant today." (sic) 

Shekhar Suman's tweet hailing the decision for a CBI probe was equally appreciated by social media users. While a social media user believed that the CBI probe would uncover hidden facts about the deceased actor's death, the others thanked Shekhar Suman for relentlessly fighting for Sushant Singh Rajput's case. Here's how the netizens reacted to Shekhar Suman's tweet. 

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta confirmed that the CBI has accepted the Bihar government's request at the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, a single-judge bench of the Supreme Court led by Justice Hrishikesh Roy ordered the Mumbai Police 3 days to place all its evidence in the Sushant death case probe on record and declined Rhea Chakraborty's lawyers request for protection for the actor. The Supreme Court will be conducting another session next week, where it would discuss the remaining matters of the case. 

First Published:
