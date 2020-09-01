Shekhar Suman Reacts To '4 Big Names' In Drug Cartel, Says 'should Be Made Public'

Amid the Bollywood-drug cartel nexus becoming a talking point amid the probe by the Narcotics Control Bureau into Rhea Chakraborty’s alleged links, Shekhar Suman claimed that parties involving drugs were common in the film industry. With report hinting at the involvement of two ‘big names’ from Bollywood being under the radar, the actor stated that it was essential that the names are made public.

Shekhar Suman on Bollywood-drug links

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Shekhar Suman said, “It is common knowledge that drugs are used freely in the film industry, because it’s a glamour industry and people who enjoy stardom and power tend to lean towards drugs. They are always in a state of intoxication anyway to be be in a surreal world, or feel more powerful like a big star. They tend to use drugs freely, the gangism that I was talking about, there are rave partiies, secretive parties, people of the same ilk come together and use drugs, there have been several instances.

"There have been video evidences too that they have been using it without any fear, not just between films industry folks, a nexus between policiticians, powerful people from other professions is also there. That needs to be unearthed. The CBI has come across names, and sure there will be more names and it’s a matter of time that the CBI submits its report, that all these names will come in public domain,” he claimed.

It has emerged that the investigating agencies are looking at four ‘big names’, that involve two politicians, one actor and one filmmaker in the drug cartel. When asked if the names should be made public, the Movers & Shakers star replied, “Abosultely, ASAP, they had a free run for a very long time, they have gotten away with blue murder, it's time that they are exposed to save the society, the generation, our country, to save everything else. We know of the detrimental and insidious effect drug has for the people who use. Those names need to be made public. People who are investigating and us on social media are running out of patience, because the probe has gone on for too long and it’s time arrests are made. Not just the film industry, the society at large should be cleansed."

One of the names to be probed in the case has been Goa-based hotelier Gaurav Arya. Afte being grilled on Monday by the ED and refusing comment, he hired a cameraperson to record the media coverage on arrival at the ED office.

Shekhar Suman also stated that despite media having the power of freedom of expression and being the fourth pillar, there was an effort to muzzle, almost like during the Emergency, and hit out at the 'total lawlessnes'. He praised Republic Media Network for its attempt to get into the bottom of the Sushant case aggressively, but agreed that there was a 'concerted effort to gag Republic TV.' He added that certain names had been 'running away from the gallows' and when CBI comes with a proper report, these names will come forward.

