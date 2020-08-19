Shekhar Suman Rejoices Over SC Verdict In Sushant Case; Terms It A 'historic Victory'

Reacting to the Supreme Court's verdict to hand over the Sushant Singh Rajput case to the Central Bureau of Investigation, actor Shekhar Suman on Wednesday said he is 'exhilarated'. Suman who has has been campaigning for a CBI investigation in Sushant's case since the initial period termed the SC verdict news as 'gratifying'.

'Gratifying piece of new'

Speaking to Republic TV Shekhar Sumann said "this is a historic victory. I can see people smiling all across the globe. Such a gratifying piece of news. I have never woken up to better news."

Slamming those people who were against the CBI inquiry in the Sushant case, Shekhar Suman said the verdict by the Supreme court is a defeat of all lies. "This is a defeat of the wrong people and conspirators. It is the defeat of all those people who came forward to stop the CBI probe by using their power. The CBI probe is a victory of all those people who supported and raised voices for justice, it is the Victory of truth", he said.

'The fight will go on for long'

Adding further he said the fight will go on for long and this is the beginning. "This is the victory of truth and a tight slap on the faces of the people who tried to stop the CBI probe".

He also took to Twitter and celebrated the Supreme Court verdict, saying "Huge Congratulations to all of you. The Honb'le Supreme Court has given the verdict in favor of a CBI inquiry.Rejoice.#justiceforSushanthSinghRajput"

Huge Congratulations to all of you.The Honb'le Supreme Court has given the verdict in favor of a CBI enquiry.Rejoice.#justiceforSushanthSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/UtQijvP9xo — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) August 19, 2020

READ | Shekhar Suman echoes appeal for Sushant's case, urges netizens to join on '2-month' eve

Suman has been vocal in expressing his opinion relating to the case and has been repeatedly highlighted through his social media posts that Sushant's death is anything but a suicide. Shekhar Suman has been one of those to call it a 'conspiracy', highlighting his own tweets to dismiss the suicide angle.

READ | Unseen Pic Of The Day: When Sushant Singh Rajput kissed Vicky Jain on the cheeks

Supreme Court gives nod for CBI probe in SSR case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday has pronounced its verdict giving its nod for the investigation to be conducted by CBI. The Supreme Court has directed the Mumbai Police to cooperate with the CBI during the investigation.

According to Republic sources, Maharashtra Government counsel asked for the liberty to challenge the transfer of investigation to CBI. The Supreme Court refused the argument saying it is a court-ordered CBI investigation now, giving no scope for the Maharashtra Government to challenge it. The CBI is awaiting the copy of the order to examine it and proceed accordingly.

A single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy upheld the Bihar government's order to transfer the investigation to CBI. Moreover, Justice Roy held that the Bihar Police had jurisdiction to register FIR at the complaint of Sushant's father.

READ | Rhea Chakraborty issues statement as SC allows CBI probe in Sushant case; makes big U-turn

READ | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar hails SC verdict in Sushant's case; brushes off 'politics' claims

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.