Shekhar Suman Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput On Mahashivratri: 'Hoping Justice Is Done'

Shekhar Suman, on Thursday, March 11, took to his Twitter to remember late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri. Shekhar recalled how Sushant was one of the greatest devotees of Lord Shiva. While doing so, he also prayed for the actor to receive justice at the earliest.

As soon as the tweet surfaced on the micro-blogging site, fans of the late actor swamped the platform hoping that the 'culprits will be punished' soon. Users hailed Shekhar Suman for not giving up on the quest on getting SSR to justice.

Sir ur amongst one of the first person to initiate this fight for justice! Thx for not leaving halfway as others did ..we al pray today dat he gets justice asap .let Mahadev Will Do Justice 2 SSR n let culprits hv d taste of deir wrongdoings — rohinnii ðŸŒŸSSRian (@RohinniiSsrian) March 11, 2021

Mahadev will not let us down...his culprits will get hard punishment...Sushant was a true devotee of lord Shiva...hope Sushant get justice soon. However big the culprits are...they cant escape from Mahadev

Mahadev Will Do Justice 2 SSR — Bhavna Chhugani (@ChhuganiBhavna) March 11, 2021

ssr was a shiv bakth....when he was alive he showed his talent even after his death he is he cleared all wrong things in bollywood......ssr was great — Geeta (@Geeta47511515) March 11, 2021

Yes sir, we all remember him on this auspicious day of Shiva. Hope and wish lord Mahadev will punish the culprits severely. — Sangeetha (@Sangeetha810) March 11, 2021

Happy Mahashivratri Shekhar Sir...it's always so heartning to see the way you remember Sushant every time.keep blessing and praying Sir — Adinita Vikramadittya (@AdinitaV) March 11, 2021

Talking about the SSR death probe, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is thoroughly investigating the drug case linked with the tragic demise of the actor. Recently, the agency booked a person linked to the case for alleged drug peddling in Goa. Two other people and a substantial amount of narcotics were subsequently held by the NCB, as per the recent development. The three arrested in the case include two foreigners and one suspected to be connected with the SSR death case.

The NCB also recently filed a charge sheet of its investigation linked with Bollywood celebrities. The Narcotics agency on Friday, March 5, submitted the chargesheet at the Special NDPS court. The chargesheet which ran over 12,000 pages included names of 33 accused along with documents containing statements of 200 witnesses. In digital format, the charge sheet contains 50,000 pages.

It was on June 14, 2020, when the body of Sushant Singh Rajput was uncovered under mysterious circumstances. Initially, the Mumbai police commenced the investigation of the case stating it was a suicide. However, later the Enforcement Directorate, Narcotics Control Bureau and Central Bureau of Investigation probed the case and found several loops in the Mumbai police’s investigation.

