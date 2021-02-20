Shekhar Suman Replies To Troll Who Asked His Source Of Income As He Shared Pics Of Home

Shekhar Suman on Saturday took to his Twitter handle to share some glimpses of his beautiful Mumbai home including his drawing room, study room, dining room, and other stunning corners of his house. Minutes later, a user asked, "Where did so much money come from?"

Responding to this, Suman first said, "From hard work, honesty and diligence" and then shared an old newspaper clip that spoke about his inspirational TV career in the 90s. The newspaper snipped read, "Within a relatively brief span of time Shekhar Suman has become Indian television first superstar. Though he doesn't divulge his fee, it's rumoured he gets six times more money than other successful television stars. The one-time struggling cine-actor has come a long way. His highly popular stand-up comedy show, Movers and Shakers, goes live from January." He then wrote to the troll, "Did you understand now?"

A user complimented the beautiful chessboard at his house and Shekhar revealed that it is his 'prized possession'. Suman in the following tweet also said, "I've never been dependent on one thing in my life. My joy and sense of triumph comes from creating small challenges ev.day be it acting, hosting, reading, fitness, singing, writing, cooking, gardening. Just anything. ive to be a winner in my own eyes." [sic] Suman also confessed that the home decor has been done by him and his wife.

Mehnat se.imaandaari se.lagan se. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) February 20, 2021

My home has a â¤And my â¤ is at my home.â£â£â£ pic.twitter.com/tFjNsjt44p — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) February 20, 2021

My tastes are simple.i like to have the best.ðŸ˜ pic.twitter.com/2kWAyBBX99 — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) February 20, 2021

The Study..the place for enlightenment. pic.twitter.com/0Ebdqpmbwn — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) February 20, 2021

Don't be scared of losing.. Go ahead and play the game.The field is open. pic.twitter.com/L1WBvvoNd7 — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) February 20, 2021

Don't let ppl use you as a https://t.co/om8v4JBeQd the King. pic.twitter.com/T05u0HXIVW — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) February 20, 2021

