Shekhar Suman Reveals Feeling "underutilized" As An Actor; Fans Pour In Their Love

Known for his outspoken nature, Shekhar Suman has recently shared a tweet about how he feels that he has been limited as an actor; Here's more

Shekhar Suman

Shekhar Suman is known to be rather outspoken in nature and has made several strong remarks about the film industry in the past. He has talked about the struggles that he has had to face in the film industry on several occasions, revealing that he has been marginalised from the mainstream film industry. In his recent tweet, he has talked about how he feels as an actor in this industry in a simple yet strong message. His tweet was consequently met with a massive response from netizens, who showed their support for him.

Shekhar Suman on how he feels as an actor

Shekhar Suman has been an outspoken voice in the film industry for many years now. He has taken up every opportunity he could to criticise favouritism and other issues plaguing the film industry such as nepotism. In his recent tweet, he has written that he feels “underutilized, underrated and underexposed” as an actor. With a simple message, he has taken an indirect jibe at the favouritism that takes place in the entertainment world. The tweet was soon met with reactions from netizens, who showed solidarity with him. 

Some of those netizens wrote about how they have been following him for a long time and expressed their indignance towards the fact that the actor has not been given many chances. Many even agreed with his statement, saying that he has been limited even while having a “tremendous potential”. They sent their wishes to him and hoped that he gets offered more movies in the future. Some of them even suggested him to open up his own production house. Shekhar Suman was one of the loudest voices against the prevailing nepotism during the time of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. He had received strong support from the late actor’s fans on social media. 

One of the most initial acting roles of Shekhar Suman was seen in Dam Dama Dam. He eventually went on to appear in several reality shows on television, including the popular show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. He has also worked in films such as Heartless, Bhoomi and many more. 

 

 

