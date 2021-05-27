Shekhar Suman Says His Terrace Garden 'uprooted & Devastated' By Cyclone, Sees Bright Spot

The scenes were not pleasant as Cyclone Tauktae created damage in various parts of Maharashtra, Gujarat and other regions last week. Numerous celebrities of the film industry were directly impacted and many of them even took to social media to show the after-effects of the storm. Shekhar Suman too faced some difficulties as his terrace garden was devastated, but he saw the bright spot as his plants showed signs of revival.

Shekhar Suman on damage due to Cyclone Tauktae

Shekhar Suman took to Twitter to share that his entire terrace garden had been ‘uprooated and totally devastated' by the cyclone. The actor, however, stated that the plants ‘fought bravely’. He stated that he noticed on Thursday that the new plants and buds were eventually sprouting and ‘looking extremely happy to be returning to normal.’

The Movers & Shakers star wrote that there was ‘much to learn here’, seemingly taking a life lesson from it, on their being hopeful even after all kinds of challenges and storms.

My entire terrace garden was uprooted and totally devastated by the the Cyclone.But all the plants fought bravely.i noticed today that new leaves n buds are eventually sprouting and looking extremely happy returning to normal.Much to learn from here. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) May 27, 2021

There were numerous other moments related to the Cyclone, that turned into a cyclonic storm on May 17, that made headlines, in relation to Bollywood stars. Kangana Ranau planted 20 treets to compensate for the trees that got uprooted due to the cyclone. Actor Deepika Singh Goyal was the victim of trolls for dancing in the cyclone.

Right from Ronit Roy sharing that all the mangoes had fallen off from the trees in his garden and that he was surviving without electricity and water in the ‘deserted’ Goa to Nafia Ali epressing sadness over the damage of an iconic cross, there were numerous moments that became a talking point

As per reports, Cyclone Tauktae led to over 169 deaths, and over 100 persons have been reported missing. Over 800 trees were uprooted due to the cyclone.

