Shekhar Suman Slams NCP Leader Majeed Memon's Insensitive Remark On Sushant Singh Rajput

NCP leader Majeed Memon on Wednesday said actor Sushant Singh Rajput was not as famous during his lifetime as he is after death, a shocking remark that received backlash from many. Reacting to this insensitive statement, actor Shekhar Suman took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Make sure when you die, or you are murdered, you are successful, well-known, famous and a big star...Otherwise, no one is going to give a damn and take cognizance of it."

Suman further added, "Not the system, not the police, not no one. Accept it. #justiceonlyifyouareimp." Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit echoed the thoughts and slammed Memon's statement. He said, "#SharadPawar ‘s statement on #SushanthSinghRajput ‘s murder is irresponsible & insult to his family who have lost their future. I am sure #SharadPawar #SanjayRaut & #MajeedMemon would hv not said this crap if it would have been somebody from their family. #CBIForSSR" [sic]

The whole thing has turned into a stinking,vicious,revengeful nauseating, political imbroglio.Guys be prepared for the worst while hoping for the best.#JusticeForSushantSinghRajput — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) August 12, 2020

Republic TV confronts Majeed Memon

Speaking with Republic TV's Editor Niranjan Narayanswamy immediately after his tweet, NCP leader Majeed Memon refused to explain his statement on the late actor, claiming that it 'was not an insult'. The MVA leader told Republic TV that 'no one could question the police' and defended the Mumbai police's investigation, claiming that it was on course and that there was no effort to cover up the probe. Further, NCP's Majeed Memon asserted that Republic TV 'did not have any right to ask him any question and he had no duty to answer the questions'.

BJP throws weight behind Parth Pawar after NCP's rebuke, backs 'CBI for Sushant' demand

"This is no insult according to me. He (Sushant) was popular and he has become more popular after his death. Neither you nor I can question any police officer because there is a central law that states that the police have to do their duty and the media shouldn't beat the drums about it", NCP's Majeed Memon told Republic TV, calling a question on his tweet about Sushant a 'silly question' before abruptly cutting the call.

Sushant Singh Rajput's diary accessed; shows Hollywood plans, Kedarnath preparation

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.