Shekhar Suman Stresses On Spreading Awareness About COVID-19 Vaccines To Counter Hesitancy

Over 23 crore people in India have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccines and with rush for online slots that get booked quickly, one can say that citizens have been keen to get themselves inoculated. However, there still seems to be some vaccine hesitancy among a section, as was shared by Shekhar Suman recently. The actor stated that many from his domestic staff believed that they 'would die the next day' after receiving the vaccine.

Shekhar Suman’s message against vaccine hesitancy

Shekhar Suman tweeted that he had a ‘tough time’ to explain to his helpers at home, who thought they will die after receiving the jab. Explaining to them that it was the ‘only way to stay safe’, he prayed that ‘God save people from such misinformation and rumours.’ The Movers & Shakers star added that it was their duty to educate the ‘naive ignoramuses.’

My helpers in the house thought if they take the vaccines they will die the next day.i had a tough time to explain that it is the only way to stay safe.God save ppl from such misinformation and rumours.Its our duty to educate these naive ignoramuses. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) June 9, 2021

Shekhar Suman stated that he had coaxed and helped at least hundred people to get themselves ‘vaxed.’ He also requested his fans to help as many as they can. He also used creative wordplay, ‘Don’t be a lax, take ur Vax’.

I've coaxed and helped atleast a hundred ppl to get themselves vaxed.i implore all of you to help as many as you can.This is the only way we can go back to being a safe and normal world. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) June 9, 2021

Don't be LAX take ur VAX. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) June 9, 2021

Shekhar Suman had sent the same message, urging all to ‘protect life’ and ‘protect others’ by taking the vaccine, when he had got vaccinated in April.

Meanwhile, 23.88 crore have been vaccinated in India, as per the Union Health Ministry. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent address to the nation, has been making headlines, where the leader stated that the Centre will provide free vaccines for all adults for free, and apart from details of procuring vaccines for both Centre and states. India has drastically brought down its daily cases, from over the peak of over 4 lakh cases per day few weeks ago to less than 1 lakh for two days in a row.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.