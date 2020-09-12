Shekhar Suman Supports Fans' Demand For Madame Tussauds Statue; Writes #JusticeForSushant

Shekhar Suman, one of the first celebrities to demand justice for Sushant Singh Rajput, on Saturday took to his Twitter handle to share his thoughts in the ongoing investigation by the Central Intelligence Bureau. He wrote, "My line of action from day one has been very clear #justiceforsushant. NOTHING ELSE MATTERS." [sic]

He further said, "Yes, there have been moments of despair n disappointments, frustration, and anger. But I've held on for nearly 3 months n I shall continue my fight till the final closure." [sic]

My line of action from day one has been very clear #justiceforsushant.NOTHING ELSE MATTERS.yes,there have been moments of despair n disappointments,frustration and anger.But I've held on for nearly 3 months n I shall continue my fight till the final closure🙏 — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) September 12, 2020

The loudest sound ever recorded is the Roar of all SSR fans who roared for justice for Sushant right here in India and the sound waves have circled the globe a million times and still circling.#WarriorsRoar4SSR https://t.co/Mf03Lf7R7t — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) September 11, 2020

A wax statue at the Madame Tussauds museum is often considered a symbol of respect and stardom. And though most of those who have enjoyed this privilege have decades of work behind them, Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans have been vocal in their demand for one such figure for their beloved star. A petition seeking this initiative has gathered immense momentum and needs a bit more support to reach the target.

Supporting the same, Shekhar Suman tweeted:

A statue of SSR at Madame Tussaud London is a great idea to immortalize the young actor. If we can have some undeserving mortals there.Why not Sushant?#ImmortalSushant — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) September 12, 2020

Meanwhile, the CBI investigation into the case is still underway, after taking over from Mumbai Police, which had first investigated the case. On Saturday, the CBI called Sushant’s trainer Samee Ahmed, and previously questioned prime accused Rhea Chakraborty and her family members, Sandip Ssingh and many others.

Rhea is currently lodged in the Byculla jail till September 22, for her involvement in a drug cartel, after Narcotics Control Bureau probed the charges. The agency had started the probe on the basis of evidence provided by the Enforcement Directorate, which is also probing the financial impropriety allegations levelled by Sushant’s family.

