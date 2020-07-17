Shekhar Suman Supports Rhea Chakraborty For Seeking CBI Probe Into Sushant's Death

Actor Shekhar Suman recently took to Twitter to laud actor Rhea Chakraborty for seeking CBI enquiry into the suicide case of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He was of the stance that the process needs to be hastened before it is too late. The tweets were made in reference to Rhea Chakraborty’s social media post where she requested for a CBI enquiry over Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. People have also been trending the hashtag #CBIEnquiryForSushant for quite some time now.

Shekhar lauds Rhea's move

Bollywood actor Shekhar Suman recently took to Twitter to voice his opinion over Rhea Chakraborty’s most recent post. In the bunch of tweets, Shekhar Suman was happy that people are finally stepping forward and speaking up. He said that Rhea Chakraborty has finally come forward, which is amazing. More people are showing up slowly and it is a good time according to him. He also added a few hashtags demanding CBI enquiry over Sushant Singh Rajput’s case.

Finally Rhea has also come forward.Finally..slowly but surely ppl are showing https://t.co/02g9YzD6LB's a gud sign.#justiceforsushanthforum #hastenCBIenquiryforSushant — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) July 16, 2020

In the second tweet put up, Shekhar Suman wrote about their conviction on the matter. He wanted the justice process hastened up while he revealed that he believes it is a homicide and not suicide. He also added that the voices will not slow down unless the late actor gets justice. Shekhar Suman also added that they will keep fighting for what they feel is correct and what they know is their right as humans.

It's our conviction"Homicide not Suicide".Hasten up the process for #CBIEnquiryForSushant before it's too late.The voices will not slow down till he gets justice.we shall go on fighting for what we think is right and what we know is our right. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) July 16, 2020

Later that night, Shekhar Suman put up another tweet about not giving up on the case. He wrote that he does not wish to let down so many people and will hence continue leading the fight from the front. He also wrote that they will all fight for Sushant Singh Rajput even if the family does not come forward.

I thought about it again and i realized i can't let down the emotions of so many ppl..i will have to continue leading the fight from the https://t.co/uc40yiZG5Z wat if the family is not coming forward..Sushant was a public figure and we are fighting for him. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) July 15, 2020

Actor Rhea Chakraborty recently took to Instagram to share a recent picture of actor Sushant Singh Rajput while seeking a CBI enquiry into the case. She wrote that she is the girlfriend of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and that it has been a month since his sad demise. She wrote that she has faith in the Indian government but in the interest of justice, she would like a CBI enquiry into the matter. Rhea Chakraborty also wrote that she wants to understand what prompted Sushant to take this step.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his apartment in Bandra on June 14, 2020. The initial autopsy report said that the cause of death was asphyxia due to hanging. The police had also revealed that nothing suspicious had been found so far.

Image Courtesy: Shekhar Suman and Rhea Chakraborty Instagram

