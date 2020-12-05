Shekhar Suman Won't Celebrate His Birthday On December 7; Here's Why

Shekhar Suman took to his Twitter handle on Saturday to share that he won't be celebrating his birthday on December 7. He cited Sushant Singh Rajput's death as the reason to not celebrate and said that is the least he could do for the late actor.

He further wrote that his prayer on his birthday would be only one — that the culprits behind Sushant's death are caught soon and the case is closed.

I'm not celebrating my bday on the 7th dec.That's the least I can do for Sushant.There is no mood for any revelry or excitement.Instead I will pray that his culprits are caught soon and this case is given a closure.#StayUnited4SSR — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) December 5, 2020

Shekhar Suman has time and again expressed that he is not happy with the investigation going on to find the truth behind Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Suman recently wrote that he only 'hopes' that there will be some 'miracle one day'.

"I wish I had an answer," Suman said to those who keep asking him for an update in Sushant's death case. The Sushant Singh Rajput case has been one of the few where multiple agencies got involved in the investigation. While many were questioned, arrests were made, raids were conducted as many names got linked to the case, there is still no official answer on how the actor died.

A lot of ppl I meet keep asking me wat's happening to Sushant's case and I say, I wish I had the answer.

Apart from hoping and praying that a miracle will happen one day, there is nothing else you can do.#CBIArrestSSRKillersNow — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) December 2, 2020

After Mumbai Police's investigation that termed the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, on June 14 in Mumbai, as ‘suicide’, the Enforcement Directorate joined the case when his family got a First Information Report registered against Rhea Chakraborty and others. The ED questioned Rhea and the others but did not make any arrests.

The Supreme Court on August 19 ordered a CBI probe into the case, amid heated campaigning by fans of Sushant.

Later, as Rhea’s alleged involvement with drugs came to the fore, the NCB joined the investigation. While Rhea was arrested and then bailed, her brother got bail on December 2, while the agency continued to conduct raids, question celebrities, and making arrests. The CBI, however, has not given any major update since questioning and carrying out other investigations in the months of August and September.

