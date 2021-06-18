Shekhar Suman's Mother Passes Away, Son Adhyayan Says 'she Fought Till Her Last Breath'

Actor Shekhar Suman recently took to Twitter and informed about the passing away of his mother. The actor shared that he feels ‘orphaned and devastated’ after his mother’s loss and penned down a heartbreaking note for her. Shekhar’s mother- who was a kidney transplant patient- had been critical since the past few days as Adhyayan Suman had revealed in his Instagram post earlier.

Shekhar Suman's mother passes away

In the heartfelt note, Shekhar thanked his mother for ‘being there for all at all the time.’ He further wrote that he will ‘miss her till his last breath.’ “My beloved. Mother whom I loved the most in this world left for her heavenly abode y'day. I feel orphaned and devastated. Thank You, Ma for being there for all of us all the time. I will miss you till my last breath. Thank you all for your prayers and blessing,” he tweeted.

My beloved♥Mother whom I loved the most in this world left for her heavenly abode yday.i feel orphaned and devastated.Thank you Ma for being there for all of us all the time.i will miss you till my last breath.

Thank you all for your prayers and blessings🙏 — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) June 18, 2021

Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law Vishal Kirti also mourned the demise of Shekhar's mother and wrote, "I am so sorry for your loss Shekhar uncle. Condolences on behalf of Singh Rajput and Narayan/Kirti families." Apart from Shekhar, his son and actor Adhyayan also mourned his grandmother’s demise on his Instagram stories with a note. Expressing his grief, he wrote, “Our beloved Maa is at peace now. She was the strongest ever. Fought till her last breath. Only Prayers and Peace.” Earlier, talking about his grandmother’s critical condition, Adhyayan has penned down a lengthy note asking his fans to send in prayers, he recalled, “Not many must know this but every Wednesday I go to the temple and ask Ganpati Ji for all his blessings and health, success, love.”

I am so sorry for your loss Shekhar uncle. Condolences on behalf of Singh Rajput and Narayan/Kirti families. — Vishal Kirti (@vikirti) June 18, 2021

He further added, “God has been kind all these years but today I want everyone to come along and join hands and pray with me for my dadi maa. She’s been a kidney transplant patient, I know she’s brave; she’s fierce and she’s a survivor… but it’s been a tough week for us since my dadimaa has been seriously ill and admitted to a hospital, her situation has been very grim and critical. My family and close friends have been around looking out for us and I’m very grateful. Let’s all pray for good health today and every day for everyone around us who’ve been suffering. Sending everyone around the healing energies they need and lots of courage to fight whatever battles they’re fighting. 🤍(sic)”

IMAGE: PTI/ADHYAYANSUMAN/SHEKHARSUMAN/Instagram

