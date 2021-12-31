With the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in India, people have been taking utmost precautions to curb the spread. Ishq Vishq fame actor Shenaz Treasury who is known for her travel vlogs, took to her Instagram story and informed fans about her ill health. She even revealed undergoing COVID, Malaria, and Typhoid tests to be on the safer side.

With her lifelong love for travelling, the actor-writer is often seen sharing glimpses of her travel to some of the exotic and luxurious places in the world. Hailing from a family where her father worked as Merchant Marine Engineer, the actor got various opportunities to explore various places that went unexplored by people before.

Shenaz Treasury gives a brief about her ill health

Now, it seems that the actor requires rest and will be giving a short break to her vlogs. The actor took to her Instagram story and revealed that her condition was such that she felt almost like ‘dying.’ Now after giving various tests, she is feeling better today and has decided to take a small break until she gets better. “Was dying yesterday. Very sick, taken COVID, Malaria, and Typhoid tests. Better today, taking a break. Sorry, will get back.”

Earlier, after the Cordelia cruise case that recently made headlines for a high-profile drug bust by the Narcotics Control Bureau, actor Shenaz Treasury’s video on the cruise received attention from her fans. She got on board to take her first cruise ride on the ship. The actor took to Instagram and documented her journey on the ship and gave an overview of the entire luxurious cruise from inside. Hinting at the recent Aryan Khan drug case, Shenaz introduced the ship in the video and said, “You may have seen it in the news.” The actor gave a glimpse of the humongous rooms, suits, wardrobes at the cruise while sharing her excitement of being on board. Apart from giving a sneak peek, the actor surprised fans while revealing the price of the suites for a single-night stay. The actor who was traveling to Lakshadweep Islands through the cruise gave a virtual tour of the breathtaking suite that costs a whopping amount of Rs 60,000 per night.

IMAGE: Instagram/shenaztreasury