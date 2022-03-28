'Sher Singh Raana': Vidyut Jammwal To Star In New Biopic Directed By Shree Narrayan Singh

Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal is now gearing up to essay the role of a fierce Rajput in the upcoming biopic titled, Sher Singh Raana.

On Monday, March 28, Vidyut made it official via social media by sharing the first poster of the film. The period biography is bankrolled by producer Vinod Bhanushali.

Vidyut Jammwal to star in biopic Sher Singh Raana

While talking about his forthcoming project, the Commando fame told ANI that he is utterly excited to play the character of Sher Singh Raana as it marks his first biopic. Filmmaker Shree Narrayan Singh has donned the hat of a director for this period biopic. Vidyut Jammwal said, "Sher Singh Raana marks my first biopic. I think destiny connected the dots when the role of the fearless Sher Singh Raana came to me. I look forward to working with Vinod Bhanushali and Shree Narrayan Singh".

The director of the movie also spoke about the cast of Sher Singh Raana and stated, "When you hear tales of Sher Singh Raana you know that his life and his experiences were filled with adventure and intrigue. While Vidyut has conquered the action space, in this film we see him take on a character he has never attempted before. It is about this man whose sole focus was to do something for his nation."

Who is Sher Singh Raana?

As per reports, Sher Singh Raana was a ferocious Rajput who became known for bringing back the remains of Maharaja Prithviraj Chauhan from Kandahar Afghanistan. The upcoming biopic is touted to be a thriller that will put audiences on the edge of their seats. Further details about the cast and crew of the biopic remain under wraps. However, the director of the film believes that Vidyut Jammwal, who is known for his action-packed movies, is a perfect fit to essay the adventures and exploits of the great personality.

Speaking about his professional front, Vidyut last starred in Sanak opposite Rukmini Maitra. He has a slew of projects lined up for him. Besides Sher Singh Raana, the actor is all set to reprise his role as Sameer Chaudhary in Faruk Kabir's directorial Khuda Haafiz Chapter II. He also has IB71 in the pipeline.

